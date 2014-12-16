(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Audi
(Audi) and
Byblos Bank's (Byblos) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'B' with
Negative Outlooks. The Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed
at 'b'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is driven by that on
Lebanon
(B/Negative). The economy and the banking system will remain
influenced by the
unstable political situation in Lebanon, which is mainly linked
to the war in
Syria and the geopolitical conflicts in the region. GDP growth
slowed down to
about 2% since 2011, after a period of high single digit growth,
affected by a
decline in trade flows, tourism and real estate investments.
Economic growth is
expected to remain flat until the situation in Syria gets
resolved. Fitch does
not expect the political instability to have a material impact
on deposit flows
locally or from the Lebanese diaspora, so liquidity should
remain comfortable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs and VRs
Both Audi's and Byblos' Long-term IDRs are driven by their
intrinsic strength
expressed by their VRs. The ratings are capped by the sovereign
rating as a
result of the strong correlation between sovereign and bank
risks, which in turn
affects the banks' profiles. This is due to the banks'
substantial exposure to
the Lebanese sovereign through their large holding of government
debt and
central bank certificate of deposits, as well as the impact of
the difficult
local and regional operating environment.
Audi's VR also reflects its strong domestic franchise, competent
management,
increasing international diversification, adequate liquidity
profile, and
resilient deposit base. It further considers its recent fast
loan growth in
Turkey, and still weak capitalisation in light of its large
holdings of Lebanese
sovereign debt, despite the bank completing a successful USD300m
rights issue in
2014. Audi's international operations represent a significant
part of the bank,
but the exposure to Lebanon still makes up more than half of the
balance sheet.
Byblos' VR also reflects its strong domestic franchise,
competent management,
solid liquidity and resilient deposit base. It further considers
the banks' weak
capitalisation in light of its large holdings of Lebanese
sovereign debt, and
higher cost of funds and lower profitability than peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIEs: IDRs and VR
Both banks' ratings will be downgraded if the sovereign rating
is downgraded. A
prolonged weakening of the operating environment leading to a
material decrease
in depositor confidence, or a significant deterioration in asset
quality
reducing the bank's capital base could also lead to a downgrade.
In addition, there are potential risks associated with Audi's
rapid expansion in
Turkey. While Fitch views the expansion positively from a
diversification
perspective, fast loan growth could result in weakening
capitalisation and
possibly asset quality when the loan book seasons, and therefore
put negative
pressure on the ratings.
A very significant reduction in Lebanese sovereign debt exposure
could lead to
an upgrade of both banks' ratings. This is viewed as unlikely in
the short to
medium term, given the vital role the banks play in financing
the sovereign.
Audi's sovereign exposure reduced in 9M14 but continues to
represent a multiple
of the bank's capital base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Fitch considers that the Lebanese authorities would have a high
propensity to
support both Audi and Byblos if necessary, in view of their
systemic importance
to the banking sector and to the economy as a whole. However,
given the low
sovereign rating, the sovereign's ability to provide support,
although possible,
cannot be relied on. The Support Rating Floors of 'CCC'
indicates the potential
difficulty the authorities might have if system-wide support for
the banking
sector, including Audi and Byblos, were required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings are sensitive to any change in the sovereign's
ratings, as they are
closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to provide
support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Audi:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'
Byblos Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 203 530 1330
Secondary Analyst
Karim Soueissi
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1240
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 144 299 131
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
