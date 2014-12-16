(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Audi (Audi) and Byblos Bank's (Byblos) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with Negative Outlooks. The Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed at 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is driven by that on Lebanon (B/Negative). The economy and the banking system will remain influenced by the unstable political situation in Lebanon, which is mainly linked to the war in Syria and the geopolitical conflicts in the region. GDP growth slowed down to about 2% since 2011, after a period of high single digit growth, affected by a decline in trade flows, tourism and real estate investments. Economic growth is expected to remain flat until the situation in Syria gets resolved. Fitch does not expect the political instability to have a material impact on deposit flows locally or from the Lebanese diaspora, so liquidity should remain comfortable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs and VRs Both Audi's and Byblos' Long-term IDRs are driven by their intrinsic strength expressed by their VRs. The ratings are capped by the sovereign rating as a result of the strong correlation between sovereign and bank risks, which in turn affects the banks' profiles. This is due to the banks' substantial exposure to the Lebanese sovereign through their large holding of government debt and central bank certificate of deposits, as well as the impact of the difficult local and regional operating environment. Audi's VR also reflects its strong domestic franchise, competent management, increasing international diversification, adequate liquidity profile, and resilient deposit base. It further considers its recent fast loan growth in Turkey, and still weak capitalisation in light of its large holdings of Lebanese sovereign debt, despite the bank completing a successful USD300m rights issue in 2014. Audi's international operations represent a significant part of the bank, but the exposure to Lebanon still makes up more than half of the balance sheet. Byblos' VR also reflects its strong domestic franchise, competent management, solid liquidity and resilient deposit base. It further considers the banks' weak capitalisation in light of its large holdings of Lebanese sovereign debt, and higher cost of funds and lower profitability than peers. RATING SENSITIVITIEs: IDRs and VR Both banks' ratings will be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded. A prolonged weakening of the operating environment leading to a material decrease in depositor confidence, or a significant deterioration in asset quality reducing the bank's capital base could also lead to a downgrade. In addition, there are potential risks associated with Audi's rapid expansion in Turkey. While Fitch views the expansion positively from a diversification perspective, fast loan growth could result in weakening capitalisation and possibly asset quality when the loan book seasons, and therefore put negative pressure on the ratings. A very significant reduction in Lebanese sovereign debt exposure could lead to an upgrade of both banks' ratings. This is viewed as unlikely in the short to medium term, given the vital role the banks play in financing the sovereign. Audi's sovereign exposure reduced in 9M14 but continues to represent a multiple of the bank's capital base. KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Fitch considers that the Lebanese authorities would have a high propensity to support both Audi and Byblos if necessary, in view of their systemic importance to the banking sector and to the economy as a whole. However, given the low sovereign rating, the sovereign's ability to provide support, although possible, cannot be relied on. The Support Rating Floors of 'CCC' indicates the potential difficulty the authorities might have if system-wide support for the banking sector, including Audi and Byblos, were required. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The ratings are sensitive to any change in the sovereign's ratings, as they are closely correlated to the sovereign's ability to provide support. The rating actions are as follows: Bank Audi: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC' Byblos Bank: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'CCC' Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN +44 203 530 1330 Secondary Analyst Karim Soueissi Associate Director +971 4 424 1240 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 144 299 131 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. 