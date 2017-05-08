(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds Building
Society's (LBS)
Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'/'F1'
and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
Fitch has assigned a 'A-(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to LBS as
part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs
are issuer
ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative
vulnerability to default
under derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK
Building
Societies. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
LBS's IDRs, VR, DCR and senior debt ratings reflect the
society's sound, albeit
weakening, profitability, adequate asset quality, solid
capitalisation, and
sound funding and liquidity. They also reflect an appetite for
higher-risk
segments, the society's limited franchise and the concentration
of its business
on the UK housing market.
LBS's profitability weakened in 2016 as competition in the
mortgage market
intensified, resulting in lower retention rates and pressure on
the society's
reported net interest margin, which fell from 162bps in 2015 to
137bps in 2016.
We expect further margin erosion in 2017 due to persistent low
interest rates
and limited scope to reduce funding costs further. Nonetheless,
the society's
profitability remains sound driven by good cost efficiency and
the composition
of the loan book, which includes an above-average exposure to
higher-yielding,
higher-risk specialist segments, such as shared ownership. The
profitability is
also supported by strong levels of mortgage retention and strong
back book
profitability due to a higher-than-average administered rate.
LBS's underwriting standards are generally in line with the
sector, but with a
higher appetite for specialist mortgage lending. Net loan growth
was very high,
at 17% in 2016, well in excess of peers and significantly
outpacing internal
capital generation. We do not believe that loan growth was
driven by a
relaxation of underwriting standards and expect loan growth to
slow. Continued
growth at current levels could put pressure on capital ratios
and lead to less
favourable risk-adjusted returns given strong competition in the
mortgage
market.
Asset quality is sound and compares well with its UK peers.
However, we believe
that LBS's loan book is higher risk than that of similarly-rated
building
societies peers, due to an above-average appetite for lending to
sectors we view
as more vulnerable in an economic downturn. LBS's gross impaired
loans ratio was
slightly above average of Fitch-rated societies at end-2016
(1.3% of gross
loans), reflecting the society's legacy exposures, which include
commercial
lending in the UK and mortgages extended in Spain and Ireland.
The society's
shared ownership and buy-to-let portfolios continue to perform
well, supported
by a so far benign operating environment and the low LTVs of
these loans.
Capital ratios weakened slightly in 2016 because of fast loan
growth, but they
remain solid and comfortably above minimum regulatory
requirements. The
society's fully-loaded common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was
15.2% at end-2016,
calculated under the standardised approach, while its regulatory
leverage ratio
was 5.2%, at the same date. Both ratios compare well with its
peer group. We
expect capital ratios to decline moderately in 2017 because of
further planned
business growth, but the society plans to maintain sound
capitalisation, in line
with regulatory requirements.
On-balance sheet liquidity is strong and is supported by
contingent liquidity,
if required, through central bank facilities at the Bank of
England and the
European Central Bank (via the society's Irish operations).
Lending is mostly
funded through a stable customer deposit base supplemented by
good access to
wholesale markets, both secured and unsecured. LBS's strong
liquidity drives the
society's 'F1' Short-Term IDR, which is the higher of the two
Short-Term IDRs
that map to the society's Long-Term IDR.
We have assigned a DCR to LBS because it is a counterparty to
Fitch-rated
covered bonds transactions. The DCR is at the same level as the
Long-Term IDR
because, under UK legislation, derivative counterparties have no
preferential
status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
LBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
society becomes
non-viable given UK legislation and regulations that provide a
framework that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses
after a failure and
because of the society's low systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
LBS's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR, reflecting
Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
the VR and loss
severity. The permanent interest-bearing shares (PIBS) are rated
four notches
below the VR: two notches for their deep subordination and two
notches for
incremental non-performance risk in the form of potential
non-payment of coupon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
LBS's IDRs, VR, DCR and senior debt ratings would come under
pressure if further
sharp loan growth indicates an increased risk appetite, or if
lending to
higher-risk segments, including commercial real estate, or
higher loan-to-value
lending increases materially.
The ratings are also sensitive to structural deterioration in
profitability,
through tighter margins, higher loan impairment charges and
lower cost
efficiency, and weaker asset quality and capitalisation. This
could be caused by
continued rapid loan growth or by a material weakening of the
operating
environment in the UK if the economic environment deteriorates
substantially
following the UK's decision to leave the EU.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the
society's business
model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage
lending and savings
market, as less diversified than that of its more highly rated
UK peers.
The DCR is sensitive to changes in LBS's Long-Term IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not expect any changes to the SR and the SRF given
the low systemic
importance of the building society, as well as the legislation
in place that is
likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for
resolving LBS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. The
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
loss severity,
which could reflect a change in the expected treatment of
liability classes
during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating: affirmed at
'A-'/'F1'
Permanent Interest-Bearing Shares: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001