(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds
Building Society's
(Leeds; A-/Stable/F1) GBP706m equivalent covered bonds at 'AAA'
with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Leed's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) and the 77.8% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 86% 'AAA'
breakeven AP. The
Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that of the
issuer.
The 86% 'AAA' breakeven AP is an improvement from 82% a year
ago, due to both a
lower asset disposal loss, resulting from lower refinancing
spreads, and a
smaller credit loss. The equivalent breakeven OC of 16.3%, is
driven by an asset
disposal loss of 13.6% in a 'AAA' scenario, due to maturity
mismatches with the
weighted average (WA) life of assets at eight years (in a low
prepayment rate
scenario of 5%) versus that of liabilities at four years. This
is followed by
the 'AAA' credit loss of 10.0%. The cash flow valuation
component leads to a
lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 4.0%, due to excess spread.
The 10.0% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from a
24.7% WA default rate (WADR) and a 63.2% WA recovery rate (WARR)
for the
mortgage cover assets. The 'AAA' credit loss is notably smaller
than 14.5% in
2013, reflecting both a lower proportion of interest-only
(including partial
repayment) in the pool to 34% (2013: 44%), as well as the
application of the
updated UK mortgage loss criteria, which resulted in both a
lower WADR and a
higher WARR. The WA debt-to-income, one of the driving factors
for WADR, has
decreased to 41% (2013: 46%) due a lower Libor stress. The quick
sale adjustment
(QSA) at 25.5%, still higher than its peers, has come down by
six percentage
points due to a lower QSA for owner-occupied houses, which
represented the
majority of the pool.
While covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in, the IDR
uplift remains at
0 because Fitch does not consider that the UK is a covered
bonds- intensive
jurisdiction and Leeds' small asset share in the UK banking
system may result in
liquidation over other means of resolution in case of
insolvency. There is also
insufficient protection provided by senior unsecured debt, which
is less than 5%
of total adjusted assets.
The 77.8% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis is
the AP used in the
asset coverage test in the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' covered bond rating will be downgraded if i) the
issuer's IDR is
downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB+' or below, ii) the
number of notches
uplift from the D-Cap is reduced to three or lower, or iii) the
AP is higher
than the 'AAA' breakeven AP at 86%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 3530 1706
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann
Director
+49 69 7680 76112
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions',
dated 30 May 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014 and
'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum',
dated 4 February
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.