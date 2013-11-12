Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds Building Society's
(LBS, A-/Stable/F2) covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on LBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset
percentage (AP) between the covered bonds and the cover pool. Fitch takes into
account the AP used in the asset coverage test (ACT; 77.8%) in its analysis.
This provides an ample cushion compared with the breakeven AP of 82.0% for the
'AAA' rating. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects
the Stable Outlook on LBS's IDR.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap &
systemic risk and the systemic alternative management categories, which are the
weakest of the D-Cap components.
The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency's view of the liquidity risk
mitigants, mainly a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible
maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score
reflects the provision for an alternative management post-insolvency and the
challenges faced by the alternative manager, as well as the positive effect of
the active oversight taken by the Financial Conduct Authority.
The asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk from a discontinuity
point of view. Regarding the cover pool-specific alternative management, Fitch
views positively LBS's processes, data delivery and the developed IT systems,
which are assessed as low risk. The risk assessment for privileged derivatives
is also evaluated as low risk.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 82.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis
and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA'
scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 79.6% due to the shorter average
life of the assets and lower stressed refinancing spreads taken into account,
which have a positive impact on the stressed asset price. The Fitch 'AAA'
breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be affected, among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
As of September 2013, the cover pool totalled GBP1.5bn. The pool consisted of
18,623 loans secured on residential properties in England, Scotland, Northern
Ireland and Wales with 28.97% on interest-only repayments and 45.79% fixed rate
loans. All borrower income information has been verified. The mortgage portfolio
had a weighted average (WA) current indexed loan-to-value ratio of 60.17% and a
seasoning of 51 months. The cover pool assets are reasonably diversified over
the UK. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA
frequency of foreclosure at 29.14% and a WA recovery rate of 56.45%. The
weighted-average life of the assets is 12.5 years, compared with 4.3 years for
the covered bonds.
An ACT is calculated monthly to ensure that a minimum level of credit
enhancement is maintained at any time. In addition to the AP that applies to the
nominal value of the assets, a 'negative carry factor' is used in the ACT to
calculate an additional amount of collateral to compensate for the risk of the
limited liability partnership having to hold funds yielding less than the
interest on the covered bonds. The amount is the product of the WA remaining
maturity of the outstanding series of covered bonds (4.3 years), the GBP
equivalent of the aggregate amount of outstanding covered bonds (GBP836m) and
the negative carry factor (a function of the WA margin on the covered bond
swaps). The higher the WA margin on the covered bonds swaps, the higher the
amount of additional collateral provided.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap
fell by one category to 3 (moderate high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes
into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
82.0%. Fitch relies on the AP of 77.8% in the calculation of the ACT, which is
publicly available in its investor report.