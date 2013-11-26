(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed the senior unsecured debt issued by Legal & General Finance PLC and guaranteed by L&G at 'A-' and L&G's subordinated debt ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and IFS rating are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect L&G's strong positioning and franchise in the UK, its robust capital position and its strong operating cash generation. Liquidity at the holding company level is solid with short-term liquidity arrangements in place and a resilient dividend stream from the operating companies. Fitch also considers capital to be strong on a risk-adjusted basis and relative to peers. L&G is one of the UK's largest life insurance groups, with a widely diversified product range including savings, protection and annuities, and an asset management business with GBP433bn of assets under management at end-1H13. L&G's sales have remained strong throughout the past three years (2012: GBP2.1bn) despite a highly competitive market, adverse economic conditions, and disruption from regulatory changes. Two key risks for L&G are credit risk and longevity risk. L&G has high exposure to the credit markets through the large portfolio of corporate bonds that backs its annuity business. However, at end-2012 the company credit default reserve was GBP1.7bn against the assets backing its main UK annuity business (GBP33bn at end-2012), equivalent to 60bps of defaults over the life of the portfolio, although net default experience remains negligible. The annuity business also carries risks of higher than expected increases in longevity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a fall in the group's regulatory solvency ratio to below 200% (end-1H13: 226%), an increase in financial leverage to more than 35% or a deterioration in profitability such that interest cover falls to below 5x for a sustained period. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the group's concentration in the UK market and financial leverage of 30% (end-1H13), which is high for L&G's rating. However, over the long term an increase in international diversification could put upward pressure on the rating. The following issue ratings have been affirmed: Senior debt affirmed at 'A-': GBP350m 5.875% bonds due 2031 (XS0121464779) GBP40m 5.75% bonds due 2033 (XS0126453843) GBP10m 5.8% bonds due 2041 (XS0127393972) GBP200m 5.875% bonds due 2033 (XS0145680426) Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB': EUR600m 4.00% subordinated notes due 2025 (XS0221574931) GBP300m 10.0% subordinated notes due 2041 (XS0441379095) Perpetual subordinated capital securities affirmed at 'BBB': GBP400m 5.875%, undated (XS0189013823) GBP600m 6.385% undated (XS0296889073) Contacts: Primary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13 November 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.