LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Legal &
General Assurance
Society Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'.
Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed the
senior unsecured
debt issued by Legal & General Finance PLC and guaranteed by L&G
at 'A-' and
L&G's subordinated debt ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDR and
IFS rating are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect L&G's strong capitalisation, operational
scale and market
position as one of the leading UK life insurers. However, its
concentration in
the UK market is an offsetting factor; the company does not
benefit from any
significant diversification from other markets.
Fitch regards L&G's high capital buffer as a major positive
rating factor,
allowing the group to withstand volatile investment markets.
L&G's regulatory
capital position is strong, with a regulatory solvency ratio of
236% and a
with-profits surplus of GBP1.3bn at end-1H14. Fitch also
considers capital as
strong on a risk-adjusted basis and relative to peers'.
L&G's end-2013 financial leverage of 27% is high for the rating
level and is a
negative rating driver. However, the group's fixed-charge
coverage of 10.1x
(2013) is in line with the ratings, and Fitch views the group's
financial
flexibility and liquidity as strong.
L&G's earnings are well diversified by product type in its main
market. In
addition, L&G owns one of the UK's leading asset managers, Legal
& General
Investment Management (LGIM), which adds to the group's earnings
diversification
and cash generation. In 2013, 26% of L&G's operating profit came
from LGIM. L&G
generates around 12% of its sales internationally, predominantly
in the US,
France and the Netherlands.
L&G's net profitability over the last four years has been fairly
stable, falling
within the GBP700m to GBP900m range. Fitch expects L&G to
maintain this level of
profitability, which is supportive of the ratings.
L&G has high exposure to the credit markets through its large
portfolio of
corporate and government bonds (GBP30bn at end-2013) that backs
its UK annuity
business. While this is a negative rating factor, it is largely
offset by the
large credit default reserve (GBP1.8bn, equivalent to 56bp of
defaults over the
life of the portfolio), which the company has maintained despite
negligible net
default experience in recent years.
L&G has high exposure to longevity risk through its large book
of UK annuities
(end-2013: GBP34bn). It is also exposed to pricing risk when
insuring large
pension scheme liabilities. In March 2014, L&G completed a bulk
annuity
arrangement with the ICI Pension Fund, covering GBP3bn of
annuity liabilities,
the largest bulk annuity contract to date in the UK.
Fitch believes that L&G will be resilient to the annuity market
changes
announced in the March 2014 UK Budget. Customers will no longer
have to use
their pension savings to buy an annuity and Fitch expects the
GBP12bn-a-year
individual annuity market to shrink by at least one-third, with
many savers
choosing to access their pensions as cash or via drawdown
products instead.
Annuities are a large and fairly profitable business for many
life insurance
companies, including L&G, which is one of the market leaders, so
any significant
shrinking of this market could be negative for their operating
scale and
earnings.
However, Fitch believes that L&G will be able to absorb the
negative effects of
the pension reforms as it is a large group with a diverse range
of insurance and
investment products in addition to its annuity business. In
particular, it has a
market-leading bulk-purchase annuity business, and the
capability to take on
more bulk annuities to fill the gap from reduced individual
annuity sales.
Bulk-purchase annuities, like individual annuities, have high
reported profit
margins.
L&G's bulk annuity business is already larger than its
individual annuity
business. Bulk annuities accounted for GBP2.8bn of the GBP4.1bn
annuity premiums
written by the company in 2013, and GBP21.1bn of its GBP34.4bn
stock of annuity
assets at end-2013 was derived from bulk-annuity transactions.
L&G's bulk
annuity deal with the ICI Pension Fund is indicative of L&G's
growth in this
market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a fall in the
group's regulatory
solvency ratio to below 200%, an increase in financial leverage
to more than 35%
or a deterioration in profitability such that interest cover
falls to below 5x
for a sustained period.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the group's
concentration in
the UK market and high financial leverage for the ratings.
However, over the
long term, an increase in international diversification could
lead to an
upgrade.
