(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lendlease
Corporation
Limited's (Lendlease) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
Ratings on the senior unsecured debt issued or guaranteed by
Lendlease,
including debt issued by Lendlease Finance Limited, Lendlease
Europe Finance plc
and Lendlease (US) Capital, Inc., have also been affirmed. A
full listing of
rating actions follows at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Lendlease's
cash generation
and therefore credit metrics will continue to improve while the
credit profile
continues to benefit from its strong recurring earnings base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leadership, Diversification, Scale Drive Ratings: Lendlease has
a market-leading
position in most of its businesses, which include residential
and infrastructure
development, construction and investment management in
Australia, the UK, the US
and Asia. Lendlease's scale - with a development pipeline of
AUD48.8bn and a
construction backlog of AUD20.7bn at the end of the financial
year to 30 June
2016 (FYE16) - supports its rating.
Lendlease's project portfolio was somewhat concentrated in
Sydney. However, as
its large Sydney developments, such as Barangaroo South and
Darling Harbour
Live, are now largely complete, and together with the company's
strategy to
focus on its global gateway cities, we expect this concentration
to decline over
the coming years. Nevertheless, we expect Lendlease to have high
exposure to the
Sydney residential market until at least 2018, as around 39% of
its pre-sold
apartment revenue at FYE16 is located in Sydney.
Cash Generation to Improve: Fitch expects Lendlease's cash
generation and credit
metrics to continue to improve until FYE19 as Lendlease realises
the pre-sold
apartment revenue of AUD5.9bn and construction backlog revenue
of AUD20.7bn at
FYE16. The global trend towards urbanisation, as well as the
Australian
government's priority of infrastructure spending, continues to
underpin future
demand for Lendlease's services and should help to offset any
negative trend in
the Australian property market, which has underpinned
Lendlease's growth since
2008.
Strong Recurring Earnings: Lendlease's Australian retirement
village, US
military housing and investment management businesses generate
stable and
predictable revenue, which underpins the company's credit
profile and provide
considerable headroom to the rating. In FYE16, these businesses
accounted for
around AUD399m in EBITDA, and are likely to represent around
30%-40% of EBITDA
going forward. This supports our expectation that Lendlease's
investment in its
development pipeline will remain high as the company seeks to
maintain the
strength of its order book.
Strong Order Book; Earnings Visibility: Lendlease reported a
development
pipeline of AUD48.8bn at FYE16, construction backlog of
AUD20.7bn and funds
under management (FUM) of AUD23.6bn. Fitch expects the projects'
completion and
growing FUM to drive revenue to 2019. It has a pipeline of
around 24,000 zoned
apartments - around a 17-year supply - and is focusing on urban
regeneration
projects globally and infrastructure spending in Australia to
maintain
order-book strength.
Long Project Lead Time: Lendlease began a number of apartment
and commercial
tower projects in 2012, with development inventories increasing
to AUD3.7bn at
FYE16 from AUD1.9bn at FYE11. Fitch expects Lendlease to realise
the value of
these projects over the next two to three years as the projects
begin to
complete, including AUD5.9bn in pre-sold apartment revenue and
AUD20.7bn in
construction backlog revenue.
The mismatch of investment cash outflows and the receipt of cash
at project
completion is a significant risk. However, Lendlease seeks to
manage this risk
by several measures, including retaining flexibility around the
timing of
commencement of the project, obtaining equity partner
contributions, forward
sales and structuring deals to allow for capital-light
on-staging.
Reduced Risk of Apartment Settlements: Lendlease reported record
pre-sold
apartment revenue of AUD5.9bn at FYE16. The company still meets
the guidelines
for its rating, even after a 10% pre-sales default rate is
factored in. Its
highest default rate was 13% for a single project immediately
following the 2007
global financial crisis. To manage settlement risk exposure,
Lendlease developed
a Pre-Sold Lendlease Apartment Cash Flows (PLLACes) product, and
had reduced
risk for around AUD0.6bn of pre-sold apartment revenue at FYE16.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Lendlease's rating of 'BBB-/Stable' is driven by its exposure to
the cyclical
home-building and construction sectors, and the associated
cash-flow mismatch
between investment outflows and cash receipts on its projects,
which typically
last longer than one year. This balances the benefit from the
company's
recurring revenue stream in its investment business, which
provides interest
coverage of around 3.0x.
Lendlease's recurring EBITDA interest coverage is higher than
that of peer, Hong
Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (BBB/Stable).
However, Nan
Fung has sizeable financial assets and cash that exceed its
total debts at
FYE16, while Lendlease is in a net debt position and investment
in its
development pipeline is expected to remain high. Compared with
UK homebuilder
Taylor Wimpey plc (BBB-/Stable), Lendlease has a more robust
revenue stream,
which offsets Taylor Wimpey's better profile with its net debt
also close to
zero.
Lendlease's adjusted net cash to operating EBITDAR leverage and
recurring EBITDA
interest coverage is comparable to those of Australian peer,
Downer EDI Limited
(BBB/Stable). However, Downer has lower exposure to cyclical
cash flows as
recurring maintenance-style projects have increased as a
proportion of its
project portfolio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Lendlease
include:
- FUM to increase by around 8% per year in FY17 and FY18, and by
around 5% per
year in FY19 and FY20
- Investment cash outflows to peak in FY17 as Lendlease
completes its current
portfolio of major projects
- Investment in land bank to recommence in FY18
- Dividend payout ratio to be at the higher end of 40%-60% of
net profit after
tax guidance
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action:
- Recurring EBITDA (defined as EBITDA from the Investments
segment per
Lendlease's financial reports) to gross interest expense
increases to above 3.0x
(FY16: 3.0x), on a sustained basis.
- Adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR falls below 2.5x (FY16:
1.8x), on a
sustained basis.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action:
- Recurring EBITDA to gross interest expense falls below 1.5x,
on a sustained
basis.
- Adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR increases to above
4.0x, on a sustained
basis.
LIQUIDITY
Capital Market Access: Lendlease has capital market issuance in
each region it
operates, with debt denominated in Australian dollars, British
pounds, US
dollars and Singapore dollars outstanding at FYE16. Lendlease
also had undrawn
syndicated credit facilities of AUD1.5bn (with AUD600m available
until June 2019
and AUD900m available until June 2020) and a GBP400m club bank
facility
available until March 2021, drawn to GBP100m, at FYE16.
Strong Liquidity Profile: Lendlease is entering its cash
generation phase as it
settles its pre-sold residential units and completes its
construction backlog.
In Fitch's view, these inflows, along with current cash
reserves, undrawn
facilities and capital market access, will be sufficient to
cover capex,
investments in its development pipeline, dividends and debt
maturities over the
rating horizon, without breaching the negative rating
sensitivities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Lendlease Corporation Limited
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
-- Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
Lendlease Finance Limited
-- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Lendlease Europe Finance plc
-- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Lendlease (US) Capital, Inc.
-- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelly Amato, CFA
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
Secondary Analyst
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
