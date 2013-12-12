MOSCOW, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leningrad Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+', its National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Positive. The agency also affirmed Leningrad Region's RUB1.3bn outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond's (ISIN RU000A0DH708) Long-term local currency ratings at 'BB+' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's forecast that Leningrad region will continue to see firm economic growth and maintain low levels of debt, strong liquidity and a sound operating performance. The ratings also reflect the evolving nature of the institutional framework for local and regional governments in Russia. The predictability of budgetary policy is constrained by continuous reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities between the various tiers of government. The region has a well-diversified economy underpinned by the processing industries and transport sector. Its wealth indicators are above the national average. The region's proximity to St Petersburg (BBB/Stable/F3) and location on the Baltic coastline makes it a strategic export and import hub for Russia. Gross regional product expanded 4.7% in 2012, above the national average of 3.4%. Fitch expects continuing economic growth at about 4% annually in real terms in 2014-2016. As of 1 November 2013 Leningrad region's direct risk amounted to a modest RUB3bn or about 4% of projected 2013 current revenue. Outstanding guarantees totalled RUB2.4bn or less than 3% of projected 2013 current revenue. Debt of public sector companies (excluding guaranteed amounts) was immaterial at RUB15m at end-2012. As of 1 November 2013 the region had a sound liquidity balance at RUB3.6bn. This amount exceeded its direct risk, resulting in low net overall risk. Fitch expects the region will maintain a low level of debt in 2013-2015. The agency does not expect the region's direct risk to exceed 15% of current revenue. Debt coverage ratios are likely to remain strong and are not expected to exceed one year in 2013-2015. Fitch expects the region's operating margin to remain sound in 2013-2015, averaging at 14%-15%. Operating revenue will increase, driven by growth of industrial output and a broadening of the tax base. In 2012 the margin was slightly below 16% despite high pressure on operating expenditure caused by the federal government's pre-election promises. The region has low reliance on transfers from the federal budget. Tax revenue represents about 90% of the region's total operating revenue. RATING SENSITIVITIES Continued sound budgetary performance coupled with low indebtedness being maintained at below 15% of current revenue would lead to an upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 95699 80 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.