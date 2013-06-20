(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed its
ratings for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), including the
company's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of
rating actions follows this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook for Lennar reflect the company's strong
liquidity
position and improved prospects for the housing sector this year
and in 2014.
The ratings also reflect Lennar's successful execution of its
business model
over many cycles, geographic and product line diversity, and
much lessened joint
venture exposure.
There are still some challenges facing the housing market that
are likely to
moderate the early stages of this recovery. Nevertheless, Lennar
has the
financial flexibility to navigate through the sometimes
challenging market
conditions and continue to invest in land opportunities.
THE INDUSTRY
Housing metrics all showed improvement so far in 2013. For the
first five
months of the year, single-family housing starts improved 23.6%
and existing
home sales expanded 11%. New home sales increased 26.8% during
the first four
months of the year. The most recent Freddie Mac 30-year
interest rate was
3.93%, 62 bps above the all-time low of 3.31% set the week of
Nov. 21, 2012.
The NAHB's latest existing home affordability index was 183.1,
short of the
all-time high of 207.3. Fitch's housing estimates for 2013
follow:
single-family starts are forecast to grow 18.3% to 633,000 while
multifamily
starts expand about 19% to 292,000; single-family new home sales
should increase
approximately 22% to 448,000 as existing home sales advance 7.5%
to 5.01
million.
Average single-family new home prices (as measured by the Census
Bureau), which
dropped 1.8% in 2011, increased 8.7% in 2012. Median home prices
expanded 2.4%
in 2011 and grew 7.9% in 2012. Average and median home prices
should improve
approximately 5.0% and 4.0%, respectively, in 2013.
Challenges (although somewhat muted) remain, including continued
relatively high
levels of delinquencies, potential for short-term acceleration
in foreclosures,
and consequent meaningful distressed sales, and restrictive
credit qualification
standards.
FINANCIALS
Lennar has solid liquidity with unrestricted homebuilding cash
of $1.11 billion
as of Feb. 28, 2013. On June 12, 2013 LEN announced that it
increased the amount
of financing available under its unsecured revolving credit
facility to $950
million from $525 million and extended the credit facility's
maturity to June
2017. The $950 million includes an approximately $33 million
accordion feature,
subject to additional commitments. The credit agreement also
provides that up
to $500 million in commitments may be used for letters of
credit. The credit
agreement contains financial covenants, including a minimum
consolidated
tangible net worth, a maximum leverage ratio and liquidity
requirements. There
was no debt outstanding for the facility as of Feb. 28, 2013.
The company's
debt maturities are well-laddered, with about 18% of its senior
notes (as of
Feb. 28, 2013) maturing through 2015.
HOMEBUILDING
The company was the third largest homebuilder in 2012 and
primarily focuses on
entry-level and first-time move-up homebuyers. The company
builds in 19 states
with particular focus on markets in Florida, Texas and
California. Lennar's
significant ranking (within the top five or top 10) in many of
its markets, its
largely presale operating strategy, and a return on capital
focus provide the
framework to soften the impact on margins from declining market
conditions.
Fitch notes that in the past, acquisitions (in particular,
strategic
acquisitions) have played a significant role in Lennar's
operating strategy.
Compared to its peers Lennar had above-average exposure to joint
ventures (JVs)
during this past housing cycle. Longer-dated land positions are
controlled off
balance sheet. The company's equity interests in its
partnerships generally
ranged from 10% to 50%. These JVs have a substantial business
purpose and are
governed by Lennar's conservative operating principles. They
allow Lennar to
strategically acquire land while mitigating land risks and
reduce the supply of
land owned by the company. They help Lennar to match financing
to asset life.
JVs facilitate just-in-time inventory management. Nonetheless,
Lennar has been
substantially reducing its number of JVs over the last few years
(from 270 at
the peak in 2006 to 38 as of Feb. 28, 2013). As a consequence,
the company has
very sharply lowered its JV recourse debt exposure from $1.76
billion to $55.8
million ($42.3 million net of joint and several reimbursement
agreements with
its partners) as of Feb. 28, 2013. In the future, management
will still be
involved with partnerships and JVs, but there will be fewer of
them and they
will be larger, on average, than in the past.
The company did a good job in reducing its inventory exposure
(especially early
in the correction) and generating positive operating cash flow.
In 2010, the
company started to rebuild its lot position and increased land
and development
spending. Lennar spent about $600 million on new land purchases
during 2011 and
expended about $225 million on land development during the year.
This compares
to roughly $475 million of combined land and development
spending during 2009
and about $704 million in 2010. During 2012, Lennar purchased
approximately $999
million of new land and spent roughly $302 million on
development expenditures.
Fitch anticipates land and development spending for 2013 will be
sharply higher
than in 2012, approaching $2.5 billion. In any case, Fitch now
expects Lennar to
be less cash flow negative this year than was the case in 2012.
Fitch is
comfortable with this real estate strategy given the company's
cash position,
debt maturity schedule, proven access to the capital markets and
willingness to
quickly put the brake on spending as conditions warrant.
RIALTO
During 2010 the company ramped up its investments in Rialto
Investments. More
recently it has been harvesting the by-products of its efforts.
This segment
provides advisory services, due-diligence, workout strategies,
ongoing asset
management services, and acquires and monetizes distressed loans
and securities
portfolios. (Management has considerable expertise in this
highly specialized
business.)
In February 2010, the company indirectly acquired 40% managing
member equity
interests in two limited liability companies in partnership with
the FDIC, for
approximately $243 million (net of transaction costs and a $22
million working
capital reserve). Lennar had also invested $69 million in a fund
formed under
the Federal government's Public-Private Investment Program
(PPIP), which was
focused on acquiring securities backed by real estate loans.
During the three
months ended Aug. 31, 2012, the AB PPIP fund started unwinding
its operations.
During the fourth quarter, Lennar finalized its last sales of
the underlying
securities in the fund and made its final distributions to the
partners,
including Lennar. On average the company had $61 million of its
equity invested
in the fund and it has brought back all of that investment as
well as profits
and fees totaling $112 million.
On Sept. 30, 2010, Rialto completed the acquisitions of
approximately $740
million of distressed real estate assets, in separate
transactions, from three
financial institutions. The company paid $310 million for these
assets, of which
$124 million was funded by a five-year senior unsecured note
provided by one of
the selling financial institutions. As of Feb. 28, 2013, Rialto
Investments had
$270.4 million of debt, of which $90.9 million is recourse to
Lennar. In
December 2012, Lennar completed the first closing of its second
real estate fund
with initial equity commitments of approximately $260 million
(including $100
million committed by Lennar).
Rialto provides Lennar with ancillary income as well as a source
of land
purchases (either directly or leveraging Rialto's relationship
with owners of
distressed assets). Fitch views this operation as strategically
material to the
company's operation, particularly as housing activity remains at
relatively low
levels.
RENTAL ACTIVITIES AND LARGE MPCs
In addition to the homebuilding, financial services and Rialto
operating
platforms, Lennar has been incubating a multi-family rental
business strategy
(beginning in early 2011) as well as FivePoint Communities which
manages large,
complex master planned communities (MPCs) in the Western U.S.
(including the
former Newhall Land and Farming Company).
The multi-family JV activities have a pipeline that exceeds $1
billion, and over
6,500 apartments. At Feb. 28, 2013, Lennar had approximately
$62 million
invested in this business and expects that investment to rise to
$100 million by
the end of fiscal 2013. The company's long-term goal is to
build a portfolio of
income producing apartment properties across the country.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing
market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and
development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory
activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross
and net new order
activity, debt levels, free cash flow trends and uses, and the
company's cash
position.
Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in
housing is
maintained and is more robust than Fitch's current outlook,
Lennar shows
continuous improvement in credit metrics (with leverage less
than 3x and
interest coverage in excess of 5x), and maintains a healthy
liquidity position.
Negative rating actions could occur if the recovery in housing
dissipates and
Lennar maintains an overly aggressive land and development
spending program.
This could lead to consistent and significant negative quarterly
cash flow from
operations and meaningfully diminished liquidity position (below
$500 million).
Fitch has affirmed Lennar's ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
