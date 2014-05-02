(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lesotho's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and
'BB' respectively.
The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country
Ceiling was affirmed
at 'A-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lesotho's 'BB-' LTFC IDR is supported by its stable economic
environment and low
inflation, which have favoured investment and GDP growth. The
sovereign is a net
external creditor. Strong standards of governance have ensured
access to donors'
support. The budget and the balance of payments are exposed to
the volatility of
South African Customs Union (SACU) revenue (42% of government
receipts, 22% of
current account receipts) and the economy lacks diversity. Human
development
indicators are lower than the 'BB' median.
Lesotho's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
-Real GDP grew 5.8% in 2013 after 6% in 2012, primarily driven
by public and
private investment. Currency depreciation (-23% in 2013) has
helped offset
slower growth in export markets while inflation has remained
moderate (5.3% in
2013, 5.6% in March 2014). Fitch expects real GDP to grow 5.5%
in 2014 and 2015,
supported by a continuing positive trend in public spending,
development in new
sectors (e.g. commercial agriculture) and stronger external
demand. Inflation is
forecast at 6% over the next two years.
For fiscal year April 2013-March 2014 (FY14), the budget
recorded a surplus of
4.3% of GDP, up from 1% in FY13. After three years of deficits,
the budget has
firmly rebounded on a stronger path, due to a recovery in SACU
receipts (27.5%
of GDP in FY14 from 14.6% in FY12). The budget outcome is likely
to remain
volatile, reflecting its dependence on SACU. Fitch expects the
budget balance
will deteriorate to a deficit of 1.4% by FY16 as a result of a
renewed decline
in SACU revenues and lower official grants.
-Government debt was 45% of GDP in 2013 (versus 41% for the BB
median), up from
37% in 2011, largely reflecting the impact of the currency
depreciation (-30%
over the two past years) on external debt (90% of total public
debt). Fitch
expects debt to decline to 40% of GDP by FY16 as the budget
remains close to
balance. Over the long term, debt will increase to finance Phase
II of the
Lesotho Highland Water Project (estimated cost of 50% of 2013
GDP). Fitch
forecasts that debt will increase to 45% by 2022 but could reach
56% with
wider-than-expected deficits or steep currency depreciation.
-Foreign reserves at the central bank were USD1.1bn (4.5 months
of current
payments) at end-2013, up from a low of USD919m in 2011.
Rebuilding reserves is
critical to building buffers for future shocks and to
maintaining confidence in
the peg with the South African rand. Given continuing high
current account
deficits (-19% of GDP in 2013, forecast at -13% in 2015), Fitch
expects only a
gradual increase in reserves to USD1.2bn by 2015.
-The ruling coalition's majority in Parliament - with 61 seats
out of 120 - is
only secured by a narrow margin and has been weakened by
political disputes as
illustrated by the threat of a no-confidence vote in March this
year. The lack
of cohesive decision-making is hampering policy implementation
and likely to
limit the scope of reforms. The expected absence of a successor
IMF programme in
2014, after the extended credit facility expired in September
2013, will also
likely hamper reform.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
- Further progress in developing non-SACU revenues and improving
the business
environment to facilitate diversification of the economy and a
sustained
increase in GDP per capita
- Diversification of the economy would improve long-term growth
prospects. This
is especially relevant for the textiles sector (12% of GDP, 8%
of current
account receipts), which is facing stiff competition from South
Asian producers,
particularly as the African Growth Opportunity Act (which allows
duty-free
exports to the US) may not be renewed beyond 2015
Negative:
- Deterioration in the budget balance leading to weakening debt
ratios and a
reversal in the trends of growing government deposits and
foreign exchange
reserves
- Slower progress with reforms, especially in light of the end
of the IMF
programme in September 2013 with no successor. Further
deterioration in the
domestic political environment could also weigh on reform
progress.
- Lesotho's highly open economy would suffer from a
weaker-than-expected global
economy, notably through SACU receipts and demand for diamonds
and textiles.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the authorities will aim at rebuilding external
and fiscal buffers
after the 2010-2012 shock, in line with the budget commitment to
run a fiscal
surplus in 2014/15 and to raise foreign reserves to five months
of imports over
the medium term.
Fitch assumes that economic growth in Lesotho will be supported
by a gradual
recovery in its key economic partners, namely the US, Europe and
South Africa.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Lesotho.
