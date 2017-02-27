(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Leucadia National
Corporation's (Leucadia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Leucadia's wholly-owned
subsidiary,
Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies), today. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. For more
information, see 'Fitch Affirms Jefferies at 'BBB-/F3'; Outlook
Stable' dated
Feb. 27, 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for Leucadia and its main operating subsidiary,
Jefferies, continue
to be equalized, as Fitch considers Jefferies a core subsidiary
of Leucadia.
This is based on Jefferies' significance relative to Leucadia's
balance sheet
(Jefferies accounted for 46.2% of Leucadia's tangible capital as
of Dec. 31,
2016), shared leadership between the two companies, and the
likely role
Jefferies will play in Leucadia's future strategic direction.
Leucadia's credit strengths include its low balance sheet
leverage; long-dated
debt maturity profile; adequate liquidity; and maintenance of
relatively
conservative operating parameters articulated by management
since the March 2013
merger with Jefferies. Ratings are constrained by the company's
sizeable
concentration in its three largest investments, Jefferies
(wholly-owned),
National Beef Packing Company, LLC (National Beef, 78.9% owned),
and HRG Group,
Inc. (HRG, IDR 'B'/Outlook Negative, 23% owned), which
collectively accounted
for 56.1% of the company's tangible capital as of Dec. 31, 2016.
The rating
further takes into account key man risk associated with
Leucadia's management
team, limited liquidity of the majority of Leucadia's
investments and the
potential for variable operating performance as measured by
upstream dividend
coverage of holding company interest expenses.
Leucadia's strategic direction and investment approach continue
to evolve but
most investments are performing well. Fundamentals stabilized
for Jefferies and
National Beef in 2016 compared to 2015 and earnings stability
should continue in
2017 given de-risking in Jefferies' fixed income business and
increased
availability of cattle at National Beef.
During 2016, Jefferies results also reflected strong advisory
revenue but weaker
results in capital markets as market uncertainty, which abated
somewhat over the
course of the year, caused overall lower new issue volume. Fitch
believes that
securities firms likely benefited from an increase in market
activity across all
products in the fourth quarter following the U.S. election.
Separately, with respect to National Beef, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture
projects moderate per capita beef consumption increases and
lower nominal prices
for beef cattle as production rises through 2026, according to a
Feb. 16, 2017
report. These trends should drive earnings and cash flow growth
for National
Beef in Fitch's view.
Leucadia completed several opportunistic transactions over the
past 12 months,
although they did not materially alter the overall composition
of Leucadia's
financial services and merchant banking investments. In May
2016, through a
series of transactions, Leucadia acquired a 94% interest in M
Science for $12
million from Investment Technology Group. In September 2016,
Leucadia and FXCM
Inc. entered into a long-term partnership agreement that
extended the maturity
of Leucadia's $192.5 million senior secured term loan to FXCM by
one year to
January 2018 and gave Leucadia a 49.9% common membership
interest in FXCM's
operating entity and up to 65% of its cash flow. Most recently,
in December
2016, Leucadia agreed to sell 100% of Conwed Plastics to
Schweitzer-Mauduit
International, Inc. for $295 million in cash plus potential
earn-out payments.
The company also continued to broaden its asset management
platform in 2016,
with Lake Hill, an electronic trader in listed options and
futures across asset
classes, and Tenacis Capital, a systematic macro investment
platform.
The company continues to maintain a conservative capital
structure and funding
profile. Leverage, measured as parent company debt and preferred
stock to
tangible common equity was 0.15x as of Dec. 31, 2016, basically
flat compared to
0.14x as of Dec. 31, 2015 and down from 0.21x as of Dec. 31,
2014. Fitch
anticipates that this ratio will remain between 0.10x and 0.20x
in the near to
intermediate term as the company continues to build equity via
retained earnings
and given that Leucadia has no near-term need for parent company
debt issuance
since the next Leucadia debt maturity is in October 2023.
Leucadia targets a maximum parent debt to equity ratio of less
than 0.50x in a
stressed scenario, which assumes a 100% loss on Leucadia' two
largest
investments excluding Jefferies. This ratio was 0.27x as of Dec.
31, 2016. Since
the 0.50x threshold is a self-imposed operating parameter by
Leucadia, temporary
breaches of the metric do not, in and of themselves, impact
Fitch's ratings.
As a result of continued investment activity, liquidity has
declined from
all-time-high levels recorded in 2013, but is still adequate in
the context of
the parent company's debt levels and holding company expenses.
Liquidity,
defined as cash, available-for-sale investments, and certain
other investments
that are easily convertible into cash measured $543.5 million at
Dec. 31, 2016,
down from $613.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2015 and $2.1 billion as
of Dec. 31,
2014. Despite reduced liquidity over the past two years,
Leucadia's current
liquidity levels exceed holding company cash operating expenses,
parent company
interest, and common and preferred dividends by 1.3x over the
next 24 months,
which is solid for the 'BBB-' rating.
The nature of Leucadia's portfolio and the strategic focus on
generating
long-term investment returns versus earnings growth tends to
dampen operating
results and create variable overall operating cash flow. On a
GAAP basis, the
company generated consolidated net income of $125.9 million in
2016, compared to
$279.6 million in 2015 and $204.3 million in 2014. The
year-over-year decline in
2016 stemmed from reduced revenues from certain Jefferies
business activities in
early 2016 such as principal transactions and investment banking
revenues and
fair value adjustments to the FXCM investment.
U.S. GAAP earnings do not fully reflect Leucadia's economic
earnings because of
the way Leucadia accounts for its investments, some of which are
consolidated
and some of which are reflected under the equity method.
Moreover, certain
investments that are consolidated do not necessarily generate
upstream dividends
that accrue directly to Leucadia.
Upstream dividend coverage of holding company cash expenses
comfortably exceeded
2.0x in 2016 and improved sequentially from 2013 to 2016, driven
by
distributions from both financial services and merchant banking
investments.
Fitch views coverage as solid when considered together with
available holding
company liquidity. Fitch expects this coverage ratio to improve
in 2017 as
distributions grow across certain subsidiaries and investments,
notably National
Beef.
Key man risk continues to be a rating constraint for both
Leucadia and
Jefferies. The CEO of Leucadia also serves as Chairman of the
Board and CEO of
Jefferies, and the President of Leucadia is also the Chairman of
the Executive
Committee of Jefferies. These individuals continue to influence
Leucadia's
strategic direction and in some cases, source investment
opportunities. Both
Leucadia and Jefferies have broadened and deepened their benches
over the past
several years, which Fitch views favorably.
The $125 million of 3.25% cumulative convertible preferred stock
issued by
Leucadia is notched down twice from the company's IDR. The
two-notch
differential from the IDR reflects that the preferred stock is
subordinated to
all senior debt and may be converted into common shares.
Nevertheless, the
preferred stock is not afforded equity credit by Fitch given
that it has a fixed
conversion rate and lacks a mandatory conversion feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Potential positive rating drivers for Leucadia could include
demonstrated
performance of recent investments and reduced investment
concentration, while
maintaining a conservative liquidity and leverage profile.
Ratings could be negatively affected by increased concentration
of investments,
a fundamental shift in financial policy related to parent
company liquidity to
parent company debt, a change in the company's strategy, and/or
a less
conservative leverage profile.
Since the ratings of Leucadia and Jefferies are currently
equalized due to the
strong linkages between the two companies and the likely role
Jefferies will
play in Leucadia's future strategic direction, a change in
Jefferies's ratings
and/or Outlook would influence Leucadia's ratings and/or
Outlook. The
unanticipated departure of key executives at either Jefferies or
Leucadia could
result in negative rating pressure.
The rating assigned to the preferred stock is sensitive to
changes in Leucadia's
IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Leucadia National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dodge
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0379
Committee Chairperson
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019791
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001