(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed LHL Trust 2000-1's senior beneficial interests (senior BIs) as detailed below:

JPY1.99bn* senior BIs affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

*as of 2 October 2013

The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Loan & Finance Co., Ltd. (formerly Life Housing Loan, Ltd.).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement (CE) level is sufficient to support the current ratings.

The CE level has more than tripled since closing in April 2000 through sequential payment, and Fitch considers the senior BIs to be sufficiently protected against performance deterioration.

The pool performance has been in line with Fitch's expectation. Only one loan is delinquent as of end-August 2013.

Fitch has been notified that the transaction parties agreed to change the account bank for this transaction. The new account bank is rated at 'A'/'F1', which is consistent with the minimum thresholds for AAAsf under Fitch's counterparty criteria. Fitch believes that the account transfer does not affect the current ratings of the senior BIs.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss severities from defaulted loans in the underlying pool may lead to negative rating actions.