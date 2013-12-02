(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed LGL's subordinated debt issue ratings at 'A+(zaf)'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

LGL's ratings continue to be supported by its well established franchise, enhanced risk management, sound capital position and its solid operating performance with strong earnings in 2012 and at end 1H13. In addition, Fitch considers LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and successful bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key positive rating factors. Offsetting these key rating drivers is some earnings volatility stemming from the group's exposure to investment markets, which is in line with peers, and the continued difficult South African economic environment. IFRS operating earnings in 1H13 were up 31% to ZAR1.1bn (1H12: ZAR0.8bn). The overall new business margins also improved in 1H13 (1.8%; 1H12: 1.5%) driven by the retail segment. The margin in Retail SA, LGL's core business, was 2.1% at 1H13 (1H12: 1.7%).

LGL's regulatory capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover remained strong at 1H13 at 2.75x (1H12: 2.94x, FY12: 2.71x). The rationalisation of the life licences was finalised on 1 September 2013 and the CAR ratio was 2.31x as at 31 October 2013. Fitch's view of LGL's levels of risk-adjusted capitalisation remains unchanged as the agency's capital assessment focuses on the group's consolidated position, which remained unchanged after the rationalisation process. The rationalisation of the life licences therefore does not have any impact on LGL's ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade over the next 12-24 months include maintenance of improved IFRS operating earnings in LGL's core business and sustained life new business margins at the group's medium-term target of 2.0%, with capitalisation remaining strong. Performance against leading peers on these measures, and maintenance of relative franchise and market share, would also be key considerations for an upgrade.

However, a sustained poor operating performance, weaker new business margins of below 1.0%, a significant reduction in the group's capitalisation based on Fitch's own assessment, a drop in LGL's regulatory CAR ratio to below 1.7x, or a weakening in the company's market position could lead to a downgrade.