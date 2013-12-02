(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL)
National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at
'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed LGL's subordinated debt issue
ratings at 'A+(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LGL's ratings continue to be supported by its well established franchise,
enhanced risk management, sound capital position and its solid operating
performance with strong earnings in 2012 and at end 1H13. In addition, Fitch
considers LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and successful
bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key positive rating
factors. Offsetting these key rating drivers is some earnings volatility
stemming from the group's exposure to investment markets, which is in line with
peers, and the continued difficult South African economic environment.
IFRS operating earnings in 1H13 were up 31% to ZAR1.1bn (1H12: ZAR0.8bn). The
overall new business margins also improved in 1H13 (1.8%; 1H12: 1.5%) driven by
the retail segment. The margin in Retail SA, LGL's core business, was 2.1% at
1H13 (1H12: 1.7%).
LGL's regulatory capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover remained strong at
1H13 at 2.75x (1H12: 2.94x, FY12: 2.71x). The rationalisation of the life
licences was finalised on 1 September 2013 and the CAR ratio was 2.31x as at 31
October 2013. Fitch's view of LGL's levels of risk-adjusted capitalisation
remains unchanged as the agency's capital assessment focuses on the group's
consolidated position, which remained unchanged after the rationalisation
process. The rationalisation of the life licences therefore does not have any
impact on LGL's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade over the next 12-24 months
include maintenance of improved IFRS operating earnings in LGL's core business
and sustained life new business margins at the group's medium-term target of
2.0%, with capitalisation remaining strong. Performance against leading peers on
these measures, and maintenance of relative franchise and market share, would
also be key considerations for an upgrade.
However, a sustained poor operating performance, weaker new business margins of
below 1.0%, a significant reduction in the group's capitalisation based on
Fitch's own assessment, a drop in LGL's regulatory CAR ratio to below 1.7x, or a
weakening in the company's market position could lead to a downgrade.