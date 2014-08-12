(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed South
Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and its National Long-term rating at
'AA-(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed LGL's subordinated
debt issue
ratings at 'A+(zaf)'.
As LGL is the main life insurance entity of the Liberty Holdings
Limited
(Liberty), its ratings are based on a combined group assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LGL's ratings are supported by its sound capital position, a
well-established
franchise and its solid operating performance. In addition,
Fitch considers
LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and its
successful
bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key
positive rating
factors. Offsetting these key rating strengths is the group's
earnings exposure
to equity markets, which is in line with peers.
Fitch considers capital adequacy as strong, both for LGL as an
entity and for
the Liberty group as a whole. At end-1H14, Liberty and LGL had
regulatory
capital adequacy ratios (CARs) of 2.85x (end-2013: 2.87x) and
2.58x (end-2013:
2.56x) respectively.
IFRS operating earnings in 1H14 were up 12% at ZAR1.2bn.
Earnings growth was
supported by positive policyholder persistency, favourable
demographic
experience and cost control. The overall new business margins
remained steady
in 1H14 at 1.8% despite an increase in the risk discount rate
used in the new
business margin calculation.
Fitch believes that Liberty's market position is strong, but
less diversified
than its immediate peers. Liberty's core market is the
mid-affluent segment,
which broadly represents clients earning more than ZAR20,000 per
month.
The agency believes that life insurers' recurring premium growth
rates will come
under pressure over the next year, due to a continued difficult
operating
environment characterised by high unemployment and pressure on
disposable
income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
strong gains in
earnings, new business margins or market share relative to
peers, provided that
Liberty at least maintains moderate growth in IFRS operating
earnings in its
core business, new life business margins of 2% and strong
capitalisation.
Sustained poor operating performance, weaker new business
margins of below 1%, a
significant reduction in the group's capitalisation based on
Fitch's own
assessment, a drop in LGL's regulatory CAR ratio to below 1.7x,
or a weakening
in the company's market position could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
