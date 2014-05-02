(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lincoln
National
Corporation's (LNC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-', and the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of LNC's insurance
operating
subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating actions reflect LNC's solid overall operating
performance, strong
risk-adjusted capitalization, excellent competitive position,
diverse
distribution network and capable management team. LNC's ratings
also reflect the
above-average exposure of its earnings and capital to interest
rates and the
performance of equity markets and above-average financial
leverage.
LNC reported operating earnings of $1.38 billion in 2013, up
from $1.28 billion
in 2012. For the first quarter of 2014, operating earnings were
$365 million, up
from $285 million for the same period in 2013 driven primarily
by growing fee
income due to higher account values. The company's account
values have benefited
in recent years from a combination of strong equity market
performance and
robust net flows. LNC's operating performance continues to be
constrained by
persistently low interest rates, but recent increases in rates
have begun to
reduce the effects of spread compression in the company's large
block of
spread-based business. Lower spreads have been offset over the
past year by
strong sales and equity market performance, which have bolstered
asset-based fee
income on rising account values.
Fitch considers LNC's statutory capital adequacy to be strong
and above
expectations for the company's current rating. Statutory total
adjusted capital
(TAC) of LNC's insurance operating subsidiaries was $8.0 billion
at Dec. 31,
2013, up from $7.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2012. Reported risk-based
capital (RBC)
ratio of 501% at year-end 2013 was up from 488% at year-end
2012. The use of
captive reinsurance associated with LNC's excess life reserves
and variable
annuity guarantees benefits the level of reported RBC in the
case of excess life
reserves, and benefits the stability of reported RBC in the case
of variable
annuity guarantees. These benefits continue to be factored into
Fitch's view of
LNC's statutory capitalization.
Fitch's concern about LNC's significant equity market exposure
reflects
above-average exposure to variable annuity business. While LNC
has in place a
hedging program that has been effective in mitigating the risk
associated with
this business, Fitch remains concerned about capital and
earnings volatility for
large variable annuity writers in an unexpected, but still
plausible, severe
stress scenario.
Fitch also remains concerned about the reserve funding
challenges and pricing
risk LNC will continue to face in connection with its exposure
to no-lapse
guarantee universal life (UL) insurance. However, Fitch notes
that LNC has made
considerable progress in recent years in lengthening the term of
financing used
to back these reserves. Currently, LNC uses a combination of
letter of
credit-supported reserve financing provided by affiliated
reinsurance companies
and other structured solutions supported by LNC's issuance of
long-term senior
notes.
As of Dec. 31, 2013, Lincoln's financial leverage stood at 29%,
which was near
the high end of Fitch's expectation of between 25% and 30% for
the company's
current rating level. Following the repayment of $500 million in
debt maturities
in the first quarter 2014, financial leverage declined to 26% at
March 31, 2014.
Fitch anticipates that LNC will continue to reduce its financial
leverage over
the next 12-18 months through a combination of the repayment of
maturing debt,
growth in shareholders' equity, and other strategies to lower
its interest
expense.
Lincoln National Corp., headquartered in Radnor, PA, markets a
broad range of
insurance and asset accumulation products and financial advisory
services
primarily to the affluent market segment. The company reported
consolidated
assets of $242 billion and common equity of $14.5 billion at
March 31, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may precipitate a rating upgrade
include:
--Prolonged strong operating performance generating EBIT
interest coverage in
excess of 10x;
--Reported RBC above 450%;
--Trend of holding-company liquidity managed at 12-18 months of
debt service and
common stock dividends;
--Leverage maintained below 25%.
Conversely, key rating triggers that may lead to a rating
downgrade include:
--Capital below expectations for a prolonged period. Fitch would
expect reported
RBC of 400% under normal conditions and 325% under stressed
conditions;
--Leverage maintained above 30% and Total Financing and
Commitments ratio above
1.5x;
-- LNC's GAAP-based interest coverage remains below 5x for an
extended period of
time;
--Cash coverage at holding company below 1.0x interest/dividend
needs;
--A material reserve increase or impairment of intangibles.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Lincoln National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2';
--4.30% senior notes due June. 15, 2015 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior notes due March 15, 2018 at 'BBB+';
--8.75% senior notes due July 1, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--6.25% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2020 at 'BBB+';
--4.85% senior notes due June 24, 2021 at 'BBB+
--4.20% senior notes due March 15, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--4.00% senior notes due Sept. 1, 2023 at 'BBB+';
--6.15% senior notes due April 7, 2036 at 'BBB+';
--6.3% senior notes due Oct. 9, 2037 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior notes due June. 15, 2040 at 'BBB+';
--7% junior subordinated debentures due May 17, 2066 at 'BBB-';
--6.05% junior subordinated debentures due April 20, 2067 at
'BBB-'.
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York
First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.,
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Martha L. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828612
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.