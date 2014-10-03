(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lithuania's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
Upcoming membership into the eurozone will further enhance
Lithuania's already
effective policy-making and governance. Adoption of the single
currency will
reduce credit risks associated with foreign currency exposures
on the
sovereign's balance sheet and in the banking system, as well the
country's still
high level of net external debt. The euro's reserve currency
status will also
enhance the sovereign's fiscal and external financing
flexibility, while
Lithuanian banks will gain access to European Central Bank (ECB)
liquidity
facilities.
Lithuania will remain one of the fastest growing countries in
the EU. Our latest
forecast is that Lithuania's GDP will grow 3.0% in 2014,
followed by growth of
3.5% in 2015-2016. However, Lithuania's small and open economy
does leave it
vulnerable to external shocks. A history of large boom-bust
cycles means
Lithuania's volatility of GDP and five-year average real GDP
growth is
significantly weaker than the 'A' median.
Real GDP growth in 2014-2016 will largely be driven by domestic
demand,
supported by increasing employment in the labour market, higher
real wages and a
growth dividend in investment activity from upcoming euro
adoption. We expect
some negative impact on Lithuania's agricultural and
transportation sectors from
Russia's latest international trade restrictions, with further
risk from
negative spill-overs on domestic demand.
Strong fiscal finances anchor Lithuania's ratings. At 2.2% of
GDP (2013),
Lithuania's fiscal deficit is in line with the 'A' median of
2.3% of GDP.
Meanwhile, its gross debt-to-GDP ratio (39.3%, 2013) is
significantly below the
'A' median (50.3%, 2013) and less than half the EU average
(87.1%). Our baseline
debt dynamics forecast envisages debt-to-GDP peaking at 42% of
GDP in 2014,
before embarking on a gradual decline.
A solid banking sector, sound macro-prudential environment and
low level of
private sector indebtedness also support Lithuania's ratings.
The economy's
banks are well capitalised with adequate liquidity. A high
degree of foreign
ownership reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities
migrating to the
sovereign balance sheet in a crisis.
External finances compare weakly with rating peers. Lithuania's
net external
debt was equivalent to 29% of GDP at end-2013, compared with a
median net
creditor position of 10.9% of GDP for 'A' rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the
following risk
factors individually, or collectively, could trigger positive
rating action:
- A longer track record of strong and stable growth that fosters
income
convergence towards the 'A' median, without the re-emergence of
macroeconomic
imbalances.
- Further material reductions in public indebtedness.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a negative
rating action include:
- A severe shock that undermines macroeconomic and financial
stability, leading
to renewed macroeconomic imbalances.
- Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, reflecting
economic
underperformance and/or sustained fiscal slippage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes medium-term budget deficit outcomes are broadly in
line with the
Ministry of Finance's targets and are consistent with continued
fiscal
consolidation.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Fitch assumes no material escalation in developments between
Russia and the
Ukraine that would lead to a significant external shock to
Lithuania's economy.
