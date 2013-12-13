LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its local currency IDR at 'A-'. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'A-', respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Lithuania's sovereign ratings reflects the following key factors: -Fitch expects Lithuania to meet all the criteria to join the eurozone in January 2015, and ECB and European Commission are expected to issue favourable convergence reports in mid-2014. Lithuania's economy has demonstrated the flexibility required to adjust to shocks within the confines of a currency union. Adoption of the euro would reduce foreign currency credit risks in the domestic banking system, eliminate the exchange-rate risks posed by foreign-currency government debt, and allow greater fiscal financing flexibility afforded by the euro's reserve currency status. Lithuania's economy has continued to recover from its deep economic crisis, notwithstanding a retreat in growth to an expected 2.8% in 2013, from 3.7% in 2012 on the back of deteriorating net exports. Although eurozone downside risks have not materialised and external competitiveness and confidence in the country's solvency are restored, external demand has weakened but should pick up in 2014. Strong domestic demand has been the main driver of growth, but has also led to an increase in imports. Fiscal deficit is expected by Fitch to be close to 3% of GDP in 2013, slightly higher than the government's target of 2.5%, but still in line with euro-accession requirements. Lower revenue and higher expenditure account for this modest slippage. On the back of lower GDP growth, tax collection for 2013 has fallen behind expectations, in particular VAT. An increase in public wages following a constitutional court ruling, additional payments to the EU budget and national prepayments to the agricultural sector have brought about an increase in government spending. Fitch expects continued deficit reduction in 2014-15, which should facilitate a reduction in sovereign indebtedness from a peak of 42% of GDP in 2013. External deleveraging has proceeded steadily and is forecast to continue. Fitch expects net external debt to fall to around 20% of GDP by 2015 from a peak of 40% in 2009, driven by a positive basic balance (current account balance plus net FDI). Lithuania's trade structure is fairly well diversified with 30% of its exports going to CIS countries (including Russia), 20% to core eurozone countries, 8.5% to Nordic countries, 6% to Poland and only 3% to Southern Europe. Lithuania's strong governance and effective policy-making support are among its key strengths. However, the volatility of GDP growth and the country's dependence on external funding, especially the high share of foreign currency government debt, are weaknesses. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors could, individually or collectively, trigger a rating action: -Accession to the euro area would be a rating positive for Lithuania, given the benefits associated to the euro's reserve currency status, while access to European Central Bank liquidity facilities and potentially eurozone banking supervision could enhance Lithuania's financial stability -Material improvements in fiscal and external solvency ratios would be rating positive -A severe shock to the eurozone could lead to negative rating action, particularly if it contributes to significant fiscal slippage, more challenging fiscal financing conditions or banking sector shock KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch expects Lithuania to continue making progress towards meeting the Maastricht criteria for euro accession in January 2015. Fitch assumes that Lithuania will continue to build on its recent track record of prudent macroeconomic policy-making. Fitch's fiscal projections are based on the assumption that medium-term budget deficit outcomes are broadly in line with Ministry of Finance targets and consistent with continued fiscal consolidation. Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments made by euro area policymakers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low. Contact: Primary Analyst Vincent Forest Associate Director +44 20 3530 1080 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Charles Seville Director +44 20 3530 1048 Committee Chairperson Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1- 212-908-0324 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.