LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lithuania's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its
local currency
IDR at 'A-'.
The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'A-', respectively.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed
at 'A+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Lithuania's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key
factors:
-Fitch expects Lithuania to meet all the criteria to join the
eurozone in
January 2015, and ECB and European Commission are expected to
issue favourable
convergence reports in mid-2014. Lithuania's economy has
demonstrated the
flexibility required to adjust to shocks within the confines of
a currency
union. Adoption of the euro would reduce foreign currency credit
risks in the
domestic banking system, eliminate the exchange-rate risks posed
by
foreign-currency government debt, and allow greater fiscal
financing flexibility
afforded by the euro's reserve currency status.
Lithuania's economy has continued to recover from its deep
economic crisis,
notwithstanding a retreat in growth to an expected 2.8% in 2013,
from 3.7% in
2012 on the back of deteriorating net exports. Although eurozone
downside risks
have not materialised and external competitiveness and
confidence in the
country's solvency are restored, external demand has weakened
but should pick up
in 2014. Strong domestic demand has been the main driver of
growth, but has also
led to an increase in imports.
Fiscal deficit is expected by Fitch to be close to 3% of GDP in
2013, slightly
higher than the government's target of 2.5%, but still in line
with
euro-accession requirements. Lower revenue and higher
expenditure account for
this modest slippage. On the back of lower GDP growth, tax
collection for 2013
has fallen behind expectations, in particular VAT. An increase
in public wages
following a constitutional court ruling, additional payments to
the EU budget
and national prepayments to the agricultural sector have brought
about an
increase in government spending. Fitch expects continued deficit
reduction in
2014-15, which should facilitate a reduction in sovereign
indebtedness from a
peak of 42% of GDP in 2013.
External deleveraging has proceeded steadily and is forecast to
continue. Fitch
expects net external debt to fall to around 20% of GDP by 2015
from a peak of
40% in 2009, driven by a positive basic balance (current account
balance plus
net FDI). Lithuania's trade structure is fairly well diversified
with 30% of its
exports going to CIS countries (including Russia), 20% to core
eurozone
countries, 8.5% to Nordic countries, 6% to Poland and only 3% to
Southern
Europe.
Lithuania's strong governance and effective policy-making
support are among its
key strengths. However, the volatility of GDP growth and the
country's
dependence on external funding, especially the high share of
foreign currency
government debt, are weaknesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
Nonetheless, the following risk factors could, individually or
collectively,
trigger a rating action:
-Accession to the euro area would be a rating positive for
Lithuania, given the
benefits associated to the euro's reserve currency status, while
access to
European Central Bank liquidity facilities and potentially
eurozone banking
supervision could enhance Lithuania's financial stability
-Material improvements in fiscal and external solvency ratios
would be rating
positive
-A severe shock to the eurozone could lead to negative rating
action,
particularly if it contributes to significant fiscal slippage,
more challenging
fiscal financing conditions or banking sector shock
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects Lithuania to continue making progress towards
meeting the
Maastricht criteria for euro accession in January 2015.
Fitch assumes that Lithuania will continue to build on its
recent track record
of prudent macroeconomic policy-making.
Fitch's fiscal projections are based on the assumption that
medium-term budget
deficit outcomes are broadly in line with Ministry of Finance
targets and
consistent with continued fiscal consolidation.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments made
by euro area
policymakers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of
the eurozone
remains low.
