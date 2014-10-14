(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyd's of London's (Lloyd's) and Lloyd's Insurance Company (China) Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-', the Society of Lloyd's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and its subordinated bonds at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Lloyd's strong underwriting performance, strong and stable risk-adjusted capitalisation and low financial leverage. In 1H14, Lloyd's continued its strong underwriting performance, reflected in a reported combined ratio of 88.2% (1H13: 86.9%). The slightly higher combined ratio compared with 1H13 is predominantly due to FX movements, leading to a positive contribution in 1H13 and a subsequent reversal in 1H14, due to the movements in average dollar rates relative to the pound. Major claims accounted for only 1.4pp (1H13: 2.4pp) and included the aviation losses recorded in 1H14. Fitch expects Lloyd's combined ratio to remain around 90% in the absence of significant major claims for the rest of the year. Fitch expects Lloyd's level of capital to remain strong and supportive of its ratings. In 1H14, underwriting leverage as measured by net premiums written to equity was 1.0x on an annualised basis. Lloyd's capital strength is further supported by its low leverage with financial leverage at 4% at end-2013. Market participants at Lloyd's collectively underwrote GBP14.9bn of gross written premiums in 1H14, a y-o-y decline of 4%, which included a risk-adjusted rate reduction of 3%. Profit before tax increased to GBP1.7bn (1H13: GBP1.4bn). Lloyd's has a global franchise and operates in over 200 countries and territories. It is a leading market for reinsurance and specialist property, casualty, marine, energy and aviation insurance. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term, as credit metrics are not expected to strengthen significantly over the rating horizon. A downgrade may occur if the normalised combined ratio remains above 97% or if leverage, as measured by net premiums written to equity, rises above 1.2x. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.