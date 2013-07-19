(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed four Loan Invest
transactions, as follows:
Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2007 (HLI 2007)
Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002362342) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B affirmed (ISIN BE0002363357) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2008 (HLI 2008)
Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002378504) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2009 (HLI 2009)
Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002385574) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Loan Invest N.V/S.A. Compartment Home Loan Invest 2011 (HLI 2011)
Class A affirmed (ISIN BE0002401736) at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The Belgian prime RMBS transactions comprise loans originated and serviced by
KBC (A-/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Performance
The affirmations reflect the strong performance of the underlying assets, which
is in line with Fitch's initial expectations. As of the most recent interest
payment dates, three-month plus arrears ranged from 0.1% (HLI 2011) to 0.3% (HLI
2008) of the current pool balance.
Full Provisioning of Defaulted Loans
The transactions' structure allows for the full provisioning of defaulted loans.
As of the most recent interest payment dates, the cumulative gross defaults
varied between 0.1% (HLI 2011) and 0.7% (HLI 2008) of the initial pool balance.
To date, the levels of excess spread, together with period recoveries, have
enabled the issuer to comfortably clear defaults.
Reserve Funds and Note Amortisation
The reserve funds remain fully funded and do not amortise. The sequential
amortisation of the notes in HLI 2007, 2009 and 2011, has resulted in build-up
of credit support for the notes.
Loan Invest 2008 Still Revolving
HLI 2008 is still in its revolving period until the next IPD in October 2013 and
the agency expects build-up of credit enhancement to commence thereafter. Fitch
has analysed potential pool mix shifts during the remaining revolving period and
modelled a worst-case portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in
particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in
new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread levels and reserve funds
could result in negative rating action particularly at the lower end of the
capital structure.