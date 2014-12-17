(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie
Lombard, Odier
SCA's (Lombard Odier) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
Lombard Odier is the unlimited liability holding company that
owns the main
operating entities of the Lombard Odier Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND IDRs
Lombard Odier's VR and IDRs reflect its well-established private
banking
franchise, not only in Switzerland but also worldwide, as well
as its very low
risk appetite. The ratings also factor in good structural
profitability, solid
capitalisation and highly liquid balance sheet.
Fitch assumes that Lombard Odier will not build double leverage
and that there
will be no material constraints, other than minimum regulatory
requirements, for
the operating subsidiaries of Lombard Odier to upstream
dividends or transfer
liquidity among them. Also, the ratings consider Fitch's
assumption that any
potential litigation cost, including for example related to the
ongoing U.S.
Department of Justice's (DoJ) investigation into its U.S.
off-shore client base,
would not materially erode Lombard Odier's capitalisation.
Lombard Odier is one of Switzerland's largest independent
private banks. Its
well-established private banking franchise places the group in a
favourable
position to withstand the increasing pressure over the wealth
management sector
relative to peers. At end-June 2014, the group had CHF156bn
assets under
management, of which CHF115bn related to private wealth
management. Despite its
sound private banking franchise it still faces the challenge of
increasing the
scale and profitability of its asset management business.
Lombard Odier strives to minimise balance sheet risks and thus
has a very low
appetite for credit and market risks. It is more exposed to
operational and
reputation risks, but there are procedures and policies in place
to reduce
these, which are well managed in Fitch's view.
Lombard Odier is well capitalised and has a comfortable
liquidity position, due
to the high quality and short term nature of its assets. At
end-June 2014, the
group reported a robust 23.8% common equity tier 1 ratio.
Although the absolute
size of equity is small for an 'AA-' rated bank, this is offset
by the focus on
wealth management and the very low risk profile of the bank.
Management's
strategic focus on growing organically the bank's franchise has
been consistent
over the years. To improve transparency, the group's structure
has been changed
early 2014. However, in Fitch's view, public disclosure remains
limited compared
to that of similarly rated peers.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Lombard
Odier will continue
to generate stable and adequate profitability while avoiding
significant
operational or reputational losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND IDRs
Lombard Odier's VR and IDRs are sensitive to any sizeable
operational,
reputational or litigation loss and to the emergence of any
significant
constraint to the ability of the different operating
subsidiaries to upstream
dividends to the parent. In addition, Lombard Odier SCA's
ratings are sensitive
to the build-up of double leverage at the holding company.
In the short term, Lombard Odier's ratings are sensitive to a
materially higher
than expected impact of the outcome of the ongoing discussions
with the U.S.
DoJ. If the financial cost of a potential settlement results in
a material
weakening of the group's capitalisation or the U.S. authorities
imposes actions
that might damage Lombard Odier's franchise, the ratings could
be downgraded.
Negative rating pressure could arise were Lombard Odier unable
to compensate
pressure on off-shore private banking revenues with further
development of its
on-shore private banking and asset management businesses in the
medium term.
However, Fitch expects the bank to maintain its solid company
profile.
Given the already high ratings compared with peers and
challenges facing the
sector, ratings upside potential for Lombard Odier is limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Lombard Odier's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
view that sovereign support, while possible, cannot be relied
upon. Lombard
Odier caters for an affluent international client base and does
not have a
retail deposit franchise in Switzerland.
In case of need, support from within the Swiss private banking
sector and/or the
Swiss banking industry in general might be possible but has not
been factored
into Fitch's support-driven ratings. In addition, Lombard Odier
might receive
funding and capital support from its partners' private wealth.
Again, this
potential support has not been included in the ratings as is
difficult to
quantify.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given Lombard Odier's business model, any changes to its Support
Rating and SRF
are highly unlikely.
Fitch's rating actions are as follows:
Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA (Lombard Odier)
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 74
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
