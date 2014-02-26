(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LO
Funds - All
Roads' (All Roads) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating, a fund managed
by Lombard Odier
Investment Management (LOIM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
All Roads is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg
SICAV, which is
UCITS IV compliant. Launched in January 2012, All Roads is a
diversified fund
with EUR145m of assets as of end-December 2013.
The fund uses a risk parity approach, first developed in 2008,
implemented in a
robust manner through internal funds, futures and CDS
investments across five
asset classes to deliver an Eonia +5% performance while limiting
annual
performance drawdowns to 10%.
Investment Process
The portfolio is rebalanced systematically against an equal risk
weighted
allocation derived from long-term asset correlations and
short-term
volatilities.
Risk parity is also applied in the equity and commodity buckets
while bond
weights are based on a fundamental scoring of indebtedness and
liquidity. This
"smart beta" approach, pioneered by LOIM, improves back-tested
Sharpe ratios and
constitutes a competitive edge for the fund.
Risk discipline is strongly embedded in the investment
philosophy and model
parameters. The fund adjusts its overall risk budget based on
the accumulated
fund's drawdown.
Resources
The fund is managed by the 20-staff Solutions team, with six
focused on
multi-assets. Pivotal to the process, a scalable proprietary
quant platform
supports model testing and portfolio monitoring and rebalancing.
The fund also
benefits from LOIM's dedicated trading desk and overall risk
control framework.
Track Record
Since inception in January 2012, the fund has performed in line
with Fitch's
risk parity peer group but is below its performance target. The
institutional
mandates managed under the same approach since 2009 have
delivered on their
absolute objective since inception. In 2013, risk parity funds
were challenged
by duration and asset class correlation.
Asset Manager
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank
Lombard Odier
SCA (AA-/Stable/F1+). The company managed USD48bn as at December
2013, including
USD8bn in risk-based strategies. The infrastructure is well
suited to the
investment process.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance resulting from a model error or inadequacy,
as measured by
drawdown or underperformance relative to objective and peers.
Fitch considers
there is currently limited potential for a positive rating
action due to the
fund's already high rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairman
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
