(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch has affirmed L'Oreal SA's (L'Oreal) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed L'Oreal USA Inc's commercial paper (CP) programme, guaranteed by L'Oreal, at 'F1+'. The affirmation reflects the minimal impact on L'Oreal's leverage from a EUR2.8bn cash disbursement (net of intragroup repaid debt) to buy back shares from Nestle and the company's strong liquidity position despite increased recourse to commercial paper funding to pay for part of the transaction. We view the company's market position and its overall performance as solid despite the persistent weakness of European and, more recently, US consumer spending, compounded by some currency headwinds. Based on our projections we expect L'Oreal to continue to generate robust annual free cash flow (FCF) that should enable some debt pay-down and more than sufficient coverage of annual bolt-on acquisition spending of up to the level seen in 2013 (around EUR250m). KEY RATING DRIVERS Nestle Transaction Neutral on Ratings L'Oreal finalised the buyback of 48.5 million of its own shares from shareholder Nestle (AA+/Stable) in July 2014. The company paid for these shares partly by transferring its 50% stake in Swiss dermatology company Galderma (the other 50% is already owned by Nestle) at an equity value of EUR2.6bn and the remaining with a EUR3.4bn cash disbursement during 2014. The transaction was earnings-accretive, as the shares were immediately cancelled in July 2014. Temporary Impact on Leverage The Nestle transaction will increase, albeit temporarily, L'Oreal's lease-adjusted leverage; we estimate pro-forma gross funds from operations (FFO) leverage will increase to 1.3x-1.4x at FYE14 from 0.9x for FYE12 and FYE13. The group's strong annual FCF generation should ensure a rapid reduction in debt and, hence, leverage, towards 1.0x. We also expect L'Oreal to maintain solid cash conversion and interest cover metrics. Consolidating Leading Market Position L'Oreal's strong business profile is underpinned by its leading position in the cosmetics industry. In 2013 the company's sales continued to grow faster than the cosmetics market in all its geographical areas of operations, with total organic growth, excluding currency fluctuations, of 5% against market growth of 3.8%. Comprehensive market coverage, product range and pricing points enable the group to take advantage of structural factors benefiting the cosmetics industry, such as an ageing global population and the economic development of emerging markets. Strong Geographical Diversification In 2013, cosmetics revenues were well balanced among L'Oreal's different geographies of operations with emerging markets being the largest sales contributor, representing 40% of its total revenues. This reflects the company's successful strategy at adapting to local consumer tastes in the context of fast-growing beauty products consumption in these geographies. Additionally, operating profit contribution from cosmetics in emerging markets is now equal to the share from L'Oreal's historical market of western Europe of EUR1.6bn. Despite some slowdown observed in emerging markets, increasing sales exposure to this faster growing part of the world provides L'Oreal with greater resilience in operating performance and strengthens its long-term growth prospects, but exposes the company to fluctuating currencies. Slowing Emerging Markets Due to economic growth deceleration experienced in major emerging countries such as China and Brazil since end-2012, L'Oreal has reported slower organic sales growth from those markets to 7.3% in H114 from 9.4% in 2013. Fitch expects the company's total sales growth to remain subdued and remain in the low single digits (2013: 2.3%), which represents a significant deceleration from the high 10.4% reached in 2012. Tough Consumer Environment The group's sales development continues to be mainly constrained by a tough consumer environment in western Europe and, more recently, in North America, which together represented 60% of L'Oreal's 2013 cosmetics revenues. Its sales and operating profit are exposed to cyclical markets through its professional products (more exposed to North America and western Europe) and luxury divisions (27.5% of 2013 cosmetics revenues). In terms of operating profit this is mitigated by the group's strong innovation and pricing capacity (for premium brands), marketing power and ability to control costs, allowing the group to continuously improve operating profit margins. Strong FCF to Stay The ratings also reflect L'Oreal's strong FCF generation capacity. In 2013 FCF after dividends was EUR1.4bn, in line with the level achieved in 2012 and, up from EUR0.9bn in 2011. Over the next three years Fitch expects the group's annual FCF after dividends to remain above EUR1bn, leaving L'Oreal with some flexibility for bolt-on acquisitions. Further EBITDA uplift should thus compensate for working capital needs growing in line with sales, as well as a continued steady increase in dividends and bolt-on acquisitions. Strong Liquidity Fitch considers that, with a strong cash position on balance sheet and comfortable committed back-up lines of EUR3.4bn, L'Oreal has sufficient liquidity to top up the amounts drawn under the CP programme in relation to the payment of the share buyback from Nestle. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Sharp deterioration of the group's FCF -FFO-adjusted gross leverage of more than 2.0x (1.5x net) or temporarily higher (assumed after use of L'Oreal's Sanofi shares as a source of funding) -Total CPs back-up lines falling below 100% of total amount drawn under the CP programmes Contact: Principal Analyst Ilana Elbim Analyst +44 203 530 1644 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Committee Chair Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 203 530 1021

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 