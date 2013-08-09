LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
on the IDRs are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
Luxembourg's Country
Ceiling at 'AAA' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Luxembourg is a very high-income economy with favourable
macroeconomic dynamics
compared with other eurozone countries. Despite the slowdown GDP
growth in
Luxembourg outperformed the eurozone by almost 1 pp in 2012. The
year-on-year
growth rate in Q113 was 1%, while most eurozone members,
including Germany,
registered negative rates. However, Luxembourg's growth is more
volatile than
'AAA' peers, reflecting its small size and the importance of the
financial
sector.
The dominance of the international-oriented financial sector in
a small open
economy has non-negligible macroeconomic, and ultimately fiscal,
risks.
Notwithstanding the strength of Luxembourg's business model and
comparative
advantages the country has built up over the past decades, for
example in fund
management, finance is a risky and often volatile industry,
exposed to exogenous
shocks, especially in a monetary union undergoing structural
changes.
While the total balance sheet of the financial sector including
banks and
investment funds, at 70x GDP is not in itself a relevant
indicator of the
potential risks, the broader financial sector's share of GDP,
including advisory
and auxiliary services, exceeds 30% and its future development
is important for
Luxembourg's growth outlook. In light of recent developments,
Fitch has lowered
its estimates of medium-term potential growth rates to 1.5%-2%,
mainly
reflecting a weaker contribution from total factor productivity,
while migration
will keep labour supply on a positive trend. However, Fitch
maintains its view
that the Luxembourgian economy will grow faster than the
eurozone over the
medium term.
Luxembourg has a strong public finance position. General
government gross debt
was 21% of GDP in 2012, including contributions of 1.2% of GDP
to eurozone
rescue schemes, the EFSF and ESM. In the short to medium term,
social security
reserves, equivalent to 28% of GDP in 2012, exceeding the gross
debt level,
provide the sovereign with extra financing flexibility. The
projected rise in
ageing-related expenditure to 2060 under current parameters
remains among the
largest in Europe, despite the pension reform measures adopted
after a lengthy
consultation period in December 2012. However, most of this
projected fiscal
shock takes place after 2030.
The general government deficit was 0.8% of GDP in 2012, mainly
due to a cyclical
deterioration following the 0.2% deficit in 2011. Despite the
government's
fiscal consolidation measures equivalent to 2.1% of GDP, Fitch
expects the
deficit to remain broadly stable in 2013 due to the prolonged
weakness of the
economy.
Luxembourg has a strong external balance sheet, although its
gross debt and
asset position is inflated by the financial sector. Its net
international
investment position was 76% of GDP in 2012. The current account
has been in
surplus for more than two decades, in the range of 5%-8% since
2008.
Luxembourg ranks highly on all World Bank governance indicators,
in line or
exceeding 'AAA' medians. Its institutional strengths foster
confidence in its
ability and willingness to honour its public debt commitments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade of the ratings include:
- Re-intensification of the eurozone crisis. The balance sheet
of the Eurosystem
increased substantially over the past three years and Luxembourg
has built up by
far the largest cross-border claim ('Target2 balance') relative
to its economy
in the eurozone. While the exposure has declined from its
mid-2012 peak, it
still exceeded 220% of GDP in May 2013. Fitch recognizes that
direct losses
would materialise only in an extreme scenario of full break-up
of the monetary
union.
- Turbulence in the financial sector would pose limited direct
risks through
contingent liabilities to the sovereign as domestic-oriented
institutions are
fairly insulated from the internationally oriented banks and
investment funds.
Nevertheless, a sudden, deep fall in financial sector activity
could lead to a
significant adverse macroeconomic impact, including on the
labour market, with
knock-on effects on public finances as well.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Based on a modest eurozone recovery commencing in H213, Fitch
forecasts GDP
growth in Luxembourg to accelerate in 2013 to 0.6% from 0.3% in
2012. Growth can
reach 1.3% in 2014 and 1.5% 2015, while unemployment is forecast
to peak at 5.9%
next year. Inflation will likely remain below the 2% eurozone
price stability
definition until 2014, not least due to the temporary tightening
of wage
indexation scheme,.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
policy makers. It
also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
Fitch assumes that the new government to be formed following the
general
elections in autumn 2013 will maintain an economic policy
consistent with the
previous government and, in particular, the deficit targets of
the Stability
Programme will be met until 2015. To this end, the new
government will have to
clarify the measures to counterbalance the loss of e-commerce
VAT revenues
effective from 2015.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign will not provide any support to
the financial
sector beyond the domestically active banks even in case of a
large adverse
shock to the financial sector. The total balance sheet of the
three domestically
active larger banks is less than 200% of GDP with a strong
capital position and
a loan portfolio benefiting from the healthy balance sheet
position of the
domestic sectors.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 299282
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13
August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
