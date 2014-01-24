LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourgâ€™s Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
â€˜AAAâ€™ with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Luxembourgâ€™s senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds are also affirmed at â€˜AAAâ€™. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed
at â€˜AAAâ€™ and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
â€˜F1+â€™.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Luxembourg is a very high-income, ultra-open economy with
favourable
macroeconomic dynamics compared to other eurozone countries.
Luxembourg had one
of the strongest recoveries in the eurozone in 2013 as GDP
growth accelerated to
almost 2%, following a 0.2% contraction in 2012. The robust
performance of the
Luxembourg economy is reflected by GDP being 2.5% higher than in
early 1Q11,
while in the eurozone it is still 0.9% below the 1Q11 level.
However, growth is
more volatile than â€˜AAAâ€™ peers due to Luxembourgâ€™s small
size and the importance
of the financial sector.
Luxembourg has a strong public finance position, although it
faces increasing
fiscal challenges over the coming years. Social security
reserves, close to 30%
of GDP in 2013, exceeding the gross debt level (25% of GDP in
2013) provide the
sovereign with extra financing flexibility. The projected rise
in ageing-related
expenditure until 2060 under current parameters remains among
the largest in
Europe, despite the pension reform measures adopted in December
2012. However,
most of this projected fiscal burden would only materialise
after 2030.
The general government budget deficit/GDP ratio remained low in
2013, likely
close to the 0.6% in 2012. Fitch forecasts the deficit to
gradually increase in
2014 and 2015, in particular as the sharp reduction in
e-commerce VAT revenues
(1.5%-2.0% of GDP, starting in 2015) will not be fully or
immediately
compensated by fiscal tightening measures. As noted by the
European Commission,
this also implies that Luxembourg will fail to converge towards
its medium-term
objective of 0.5% budget surplus, as required by the reinforced
Stability and
Growth Pact.
The dominance of the internationally-oriented financial sector
in a small open
economy has non-negligible macroeconomic, and ultimately fiscal,
risks.
Notwithstanding the strength of Luxembourgâ€™s business model
and comparative
advantages the country has built up over the past decades, for
example in fund
management, finance is a risky and often volatile industry,
exposed to exogenous
shocks, especially in a monetary union undergoing structural
changes.
While the size of the financial sector, 70x GDP (including
investment funds), is
not in itself a relevant indicator of the potential risks, the
broad financial
sectorâ€™s share in GDP, including advisory and auxiliary
services, exceeds 30%
and its future development is important for the economyâ€™s
growth outlook.
Luxembourg has a strong external balance sheet, although its
gross debt and
asset position is volatile as it is inflated by the financial
sector. Its net
international investment position was strongly positive at 170%
of GDP in 2012.
The current account has been in surplus for more than two
decades, in the range
of 5%-8% of GDP since 2008.
Luxembourg ranks highly on all World Bank governance indicators,
in line or
exceeding â€˜AAAâ€™ medians. Its institutional strengths foster
confidence in its
ability and willingness to honour its public debt commitments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade of the ratings include:
- Major turbulence in the financial sector would pose limited
direct risks
through additional direct and/or contingent liabilities to the
sovereign. The
cumulative size of the systemically important domestic banks is
moderate
relative to Luxembourgâ€™s sovereign and these banks are fairly
insulated from the
internationally-oriented banks and investment funds.
Nevertheless a sudden, deep
fall in the activity of the financial sector overall could have
a significant
adverse macroeconomic impact, including on the labour market,
with knock-on
effects on public finances as well.
- Re-intensification of the eurozone crisis. The balance sheet
of the Eurosystem
substantially increased during the crisis and Luxembourg has
built up by far the
largest cross-border claim (Target2 balance) relative to its
economy. The
exposure was 230% of GDP in November 2013 and did not decline
during 2013,
unlike other surplus countries, Germany or the Netherlands.
Fitch recognizes
that direct losses would materialise only in an extreme scenario
of full
break-up of the monetary union.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the new government formed in December 2013
will maintain
economic policy continuity. Based on the government programme,
Fitch assumes
that medium-term fiscal policy will be consistent with the path
described in the
2013 Stability Programme. Fitch expects the 2015 budget will
include a
comprehensive consolidation strategy, involving both revenue and
expenditure
measures to counterbalance the loss of e-commerce VAT revenues.
The 2014 budget,
which will only be adopted in April 2014 due to the formation of
the new
government, is unlikely to contain major policy measures.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 1.8% in 2014, based on the strong
carry-over from
2013 and the gradual eurozone recovery. Growth will likely slow
to 1.4% in 2015,
as fiscal consolidation will start to constrain domestic demand.
Inflation will
remain below 2% until 2015, driven mainly by the generally very
low inflation
trend in the eurozone. However, the planned VAT tax hike could
lead to more
persistent inflation pressure due to the wide-spread wage
indexation in the
economy.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign will not provide any support to
the financial
sector beyond the domestically active banks even in case of a
large adverse
shock to the financial sector. The domestic balance sheet of the
three largest
Luxembourg banks is less than 200% of GDP with healthy to solid
capital
positions and robust asset quality due to the generally sound
balance sheet
position of the domestic sectors and economic growth.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the
risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
