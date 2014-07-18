(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Luxembourg's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Luxembourg's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Luxembourg is a small, very high-income, ultra-open economy with
strong
macroeconomic dynamics compared to other eurozone countries.
Despite a sharp
5.6% GDP contraction in 2009 and a mild 0.2% contraction in
2012, the economy
has had one of the strongest recoveries in the euro area. GDP
growth in 2013 was
2.1%, recently surpassing its 2007 pre-crisis level, and is
forecast to
accelerate to 2.3% in 2014. By contrast, growth in the eurozone
as a whole fell
by 0.4pps in 2013 and is forecast to grow by a more muted 1.2%
in 2014. However,
Luxembourg's growth tends to be more volatile than other 'AAA'
economies due to
its small size and the importance of its financial sector.
Luxembourg's fiscal position is strong, but faces several
challenges in the
medium and long term. General government debt was 23.1% of GDP
in 2013, well
below the 'AAA' median and the EU's 60% threshold level. Large
social security
reserves amounting to 27% of GDP provide additional financing
flexibility. In
the near term, the loss of e-commerce VAT revenues (1.5%-2.0% of
GDP from 2015)
would cause the deficit to widen in the absence of offsetting
consolidation
measures. In the longer term, ageing-related expenditure would
rise
significantly in the absence of further pension reforms.
At 0.1% of GDP in 2013, the general government balance
outperforms its 'AAA'
peers, but is likely to face some downward pressure across the
forecast horizon
due to the loss of e-commerce VAT revenues. Fitch forecasts a
budget balance of
0.1% for 2014, before declining to -0.8% and -0.5% in 2015 and
2016
respectively, as the consolidation measures partially offset the
loss of
revenue. So far, only a rise in the VAT rate has been announced,
accounting for
one-third of the required adjustment gap by 2018. Fitch expects
further
adjustment measures to be announced in the 2015 budget.
The presence of large international banks and investment funds
in Luxembourg's
small economy brings non-negligible macroeconomic, and
ultimately fiscal, risks.
Notwithstanding the strength of Luxembourg's business model and
comparative
advantages the country has built up over the past decades, for
example in fund
management, finance is a risky and often volatile industry,
exposed to exogenous
shocks, especially in a monetary union undergoing structural
changes. The large
financial sector (70x GDP) accounts for 24% of gross value added
and 11% of
employment, making the outlook for the sector an important
driver of the
economy's prospects.
Luxembourg has a strong external balance sheet, although its
gross debt and
asset position are inflated by the financial sector. Its net
international
investment position was 204% of GDP in 2013, with the current
account in surplus
for more than two decades, largely due to its large financial
service exports.
Luxembourg's governance indicators are consistent with 'AAA'
medians, and its
institutional strengths foster confidence in its ability and
willingness to
honour its public debt commitments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the 'AAA'
rating are currently not material. However, future developments
that could
individually or collectively result in a negative rating action
include:
- The systemic domestically-oriented banks are moderate in size
relative to the
sovereign and fairly insulated from the internationally-oriented
banks and
investment funds. Nevertheless, a sudden, deep fall in financial
sector activity
overall could lead to a significant adverse macroeconomic
impact, including on
the labour market, with knock-on effects on public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the consolidation programme laid out in the
new government's
2014 budget and 15th Stability and Growth Programme will be
adhered to. Fitch
expects the bulk of the remaining necessary consolidation
measures will be
announced in the 2015 budget.
Fitch assumes that sovereign support for the financial sector in
Luxembourg
would be limited to the large domestically-oriented banks even
in the event of a
large systemic shock to the sector. The aggregate balance sheet
of the three
largest domestically-oriented banks is roughly 2x GDP.
Fitch assumes that the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key economic
imbalances within
the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone
governments will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. Fitch assumes the eurozone
will avoid
long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from
the 1990s. It
also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
Throughout the global financial and sovereign crises, Luxembourg
has built up
the largest cross-border claims (Target2 balance) within the
Eurosystem. The
exposure was 240% of GDP at end -2013 and would only materialise
in the extreme
scenario of a full break-up of the monetary union.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 299282
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
