(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg's
Long-Term
Foreign- And Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Luxembourg's senior unsecured
local-currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Luxembourg's 'AAA' IDRs reflect strong governance metrics, high
income per
capita, and solid growth potential and public finances, which
offset the
weaknesses from high structural unemployment and heavy
concentration of the
economy in the financial services sector.
Public finances are a key strength for Luxembourg, with a
five-year average
fiscal surplus of 1.2% of GDP compared with a 0.3% of GDP
deficit for the 'AAA'
median. The general government surplus for 2016 improved
marginally to 1.6% of
GDP in 2016 (2015:1.5%) due to under-spending, partly due to the
later than
expected triggering of the automatic wage indexation, and
technical delays in
public investments. Fitch forecasts the fiscal surplus will fall
to 0.1% of GDP
in 2017 and 2018 as this underspending reverses, and owing to
the government's
2017 tax reform measures that were approved by parliament in
December 2016.
Tax reform will benefit households by abolishing a 0.5%
temporary tax from the
2014 fiscal consolidation package, and increasing tax credits
and deductions.
This is only partly offset by an increase in taxes for the
highest earners, a
rise in the tax on savings interest, and measures to combat tax
fraud.
Businesses also benefit from a reduction in the corporate income
tax rate to 19%
(from 21%) and further to 18% in 2018, and a rise in investment
tax credits.
Fiscal policy for 2017-18 is designed to utilise fiscal space to
achieve some
redistribution towards households and to improve the business
environment in the
lead up to the October 2018 elections.
Luxembourg has the lowest public debt/GDP amongst 'AAA' rated
sovereigns at
20.6%, with the entire debt stock euro-denominated. Debt is
forecast to rise to
23.0% of GDP in 2017 and 2018 following the issuance of EUR2
billion in central
government debt in January 2017 to refinance maturing debt. A
potential
recapitalisation of the Central Bank of Luxembourg is still
pending and could
add 1% of GDP to the government's debt according to Fitch's
estimates., The
projected long-term increase in fiscal costs due to population
ageing remains
one of the highest across EU countries, despite reforms to the
pension system in
2013, and would result in a gradual decline in the country's
pension reserves.
Proceedings by the European Commission (EC) on potential state
aid received by
Fiat-Chrysler, McDonalds and Amazon could lead to these
companies having to
repay Luxembourg taxes retrospectively, resulting in one-off
boosts to fiscal
revenues. Luxembourg is appealing the Fiat-Chrysler decision.
Luxembourg's potential growth is estimated by STATEC to be
strong at 3.2%. The
five-year average real GDP growth of 3.5% significantly
outperforms the 'AAA'
median primarily driven by strong net exports driven by the
financial services
sector. Revised figures for 2014 and 2015 showed stronger growth
in real GDP at
5.6% and 4.0%, respectively, resulting in real GDP improving by
1.5pp over
2013-15 after the revision. The full year estimate for
Luxembourg's real GDP
growth in 2016 was 4.2%, with growth driven mainly by net
exports, and to a
lesser extent public and private consumption.
Fitch forecasts growth to pick up slightly to 4.4% in 2017 and
4.5% in 2018 and
to be more broad-based as domestic demand is boosted by the
government's tax
cuts for households and businesses, and private consumption is
supported by low
interest rates, robust employment growth (2016: 3.2% yoy) and
wage growth (2016:
3.5% yoy). Risks to the growth outlook are roughly balanced.
There is potential
for stronger growth if private consumption and investments
perform better than
expected, particularly if the economy benefits from financial
corporations
shifting some operations to Luxembourg following the UK's Brexit
vote.
Conversely, weaker global trade and growth as a result of
protectionist measures
from the world's largest economies and disorderly Brexit trade
negotiations
impacting EU trade and growth would likely affect financial
market performance
and Luxembourg's small and trade-dependent economy.
Luxembourg's external finances are robust, with a large net
creditor position of
2,181% of GDP, supported by large external assets of
international banks,
investment funds and multi-national corporations. The country
has benefited from
more than two decades of large current account surpluses, driven
by a large net
services surplus.
Luxembourg has a very large financial sector, comprising
international banks,
domestically-oriented banks, and investment funds. Total banking
sector assets
amounted to 1,409% of GDP at end-2016, while the aggregate
financial sector
accounts for 11% of total employment and 25% of GVA in 2016.
Domestic lending
and retail operations are concentrated amongst five domestic
banks, while
domestic banks' exposure to international banks is limited to
their use of
interbank funding. The banking sector is resilient with a strong
Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio of 23.9% at end-2016, and one of the lowest
non-performing loan
ratios across EU countries, at 0.2% of total loans.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Luxembourg a score equivalent to
a rating of
'AAA' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood
of leading to a
downgrade. However, the following factor could put downward
pressure on the
ratings:
A severe sudden contraction of financial sector activity in
Luxembourg could
have adverse consequences for the real economy, negatively
impacting
Luxembourg's labour market conditions and public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the changes to the international corporate
tax framework
across the EU would not result in a large-scale migration of
operations out of
Luxembourg by multinational corporations.
Fitch assumes that new structural reforms to the pension system
will be enacted
to offset the fiscal costs of Luxembourg's ageing population,
which are
currently projected to increasingly weigh on public finances
over the next
decade.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign will not extend support to the
internationally-oriented financial institutions, even in the
event of a systemic
shock to the wider financial sector. Fitch believes that in a
severe financial
crisis, some losses to the domestically-oriented Luxembourg
banks (whose assets
amount to 189% of GDP at end-2015) could still materialise on
the sovereign's
balance sheet.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
