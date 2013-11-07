(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurer Lebensversicherung von 1871 a.G. Muenchen's (LV 1871)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects LV 1871's strong market position in German
disability
insurance and its strong capitalisation at end-2012. Fitch's
view on the
company's capitalisation is based both on the level of the
regulatory solvency
ratio and the agency's own risk measures. Fitch expects LV 1871
to maintain both
its market position and strong capitalisation.
Fitch also views positively that LV 1871 has maintained its
robust new business
figures which led to strong growth in recent years. These
factors are offset by
the life insurer's relatively small size, the low investment
yield environment
in Germany and lack of geographical and line of business
diversification.
Due to the large proportion of disability business underwritten
by LV 1871, the
company is well positioned to mitigate the impact of the current
low interest
rate environment. The German life insurance sector remains
dominated by
guaranteed interest rate (GIR) policies. On average, the
industry needs to
achieve an investment return slightly above 3% to meet GIR
payments. In a
sustained low interest rate environment, LV 1871's underwriting
earnings from
its disability business would significantly mitigate any
potential challenges in
meeting GIR payments, which Fitch views positively.
LV 1871 achieved a profit of EUR2.7m in its 2012 consolidated
accounts after it
reported a small loss of EUR0.7m in 2011. Fitch expects LV
1871's consolidated
bottom-line profitability to continue to improve .
LV 1871's group regulatory solvency margin improved to 171% at
end-2012 from
146% at end-2011. The significant increase in the margin was
primarily driven by
including unrealised capital gains on real estate investments
for the first
time. Fitch expects LV 1871 to maintain its level of
capitalisation at end-2013
and in 2014.
In 2012, the LV 1871 group reported gross written premiums (GWP)
of EUR862.2m
(2011: 735.5m). LV 1871 group's premium income benefitted from
exceptional
strong single premium business in Liechtenstein-based
unit-linked business.
Fitch expects that the consolidated group's GWP will decline to
EUR760m-EUR790m
in 2013.
LV 1871 reported a net investment return rate of 4.6% in 2012,
in line with the
German life sector average. Fitch expects LV 1871 to maintain
its solid
investment return in 2013. The company confirmed its improved
acquisition
expense ratio of 4.8% and its administration expense ratio of
2.5% in 2012.
Fitch anticipates that LV 1871 will also maintain competitive
expense ratios in
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers for a downgrade include a decline in LV
1871's strong
franchise in the disability line as evidenced, for example, by
declining new
business levels over a period of time or the group regulatory
solvency margin
(including unrealised gains on real estate) falling below 170%
for a sustained
period.
Fitch views an upgrade of the rating as unlikely in the near
term due to LV
1871's relatively small size and limited diversification, and
hence its
vulnerability to external effects.
LV 1871 is a Munich-based mutual life insurer that directly owns
100% of the
insurance companies LV 1871 Private Assurance AG, LV 1871
Pensionsfonds AG,
Delta Direkt Lebensversicherung AG and TRIAS Versicherung AG.
The consolidated
group had total assets of EUR5.6bn at end-2012. LV 1871
distributes its products
through a network of around 9,200 distribution agreements with
sales
organisations, IFAs, and banks.
