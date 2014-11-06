(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurer Lebensversicherung von 1871 a. G. Muenchen's (LV 1871) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects LV 1871's strong market position in German disability insurance and its strong capitalisation. Fitch's view on the company's capitalisation is based on both the level of the regulatory solvency ratio and the agency's own internal risk-based measures. These factors are offset by a relatively high risky assets ratio and the current difficult environment for German life insurers and the small size of the company, which limits its diversification. Fitch considers LV 1871 holds a top 10 position in Germany's disability market. Due to the large proportion of disability business underwritten by LV 1871, the company is well positioned to mitigate the impact of low yields. If low rates persist, LV 1871's underwriting earnings from its disability business would significantly mitigate any potential challenges in meeting guaranteed interest rate payments from traditional German business, which Fitch views positively. LV 1871 scored 'very strong' in Fitch's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) based on end-2013 financials. Fitch expects that LV 1871 will maintain this score at end-2014. LV 1871's group regulatory solvency margin improved to 175% at end-2013 from 171% at end-2012 which also supports Fitch view on LV 1871's capitalisation. LV 1871 had a risky asset ratio of 130% at end-2013 (end-2012: 126%), which Fitch considers to be high for the rating. The risky asset ratio is a measure which compares the total of risky investments (below investment grade bonds, equities and affiliated investments) to available capital funds (excluding off balance sheet unrealised capital gains). However, as a percentage of total investments, these investments were only 9.4% at end-2013. LV 1871 reported a net investment return rate of 4.4% in 2013 (2012: 4.6%), less than the German life sector average of 4.7%. Including unrealised capital gains, LV 1871's total investment performance was stronger than the market average. Investment income was more than sufficient to meet the guarantees and the costs for the additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) in 2013. In 2014, LV 1871's reinvestment rate on fixed-income investments was in line with its average guaranteed interest rate. LV 1871 is a Munich-based mutual life insurer that directly owns 100% of the insurance companies LV 1871 Private Assurance AG, LV 1871 Pensionsfonds AG, Delta Direkt Lebensversicherung AG and TRIAS Versicherung AG. The consolidated group had total assets of EUR6.0bn at end-2013. LV 1871 distributes its products through a network of around 9,200 distribution agreements with sales organisations, IFAs, and banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key triggers for a downgrade include an increase in the risky asset ratio to more than 150%, a decline in LV 1871's strong franchise in the disability line or a weakening of the group's Prism FBM score to 'strong' for a sustained period. Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near term due to LV 1871's relatively small size and limited diversification, and hence its vulnerability to external effects. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4 September 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.