(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurer Lebensversicherung von 1871 a. G. Muenchen's (LV 1871)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects LV 1871's strong market position in German
disability
insurance and its strong capitalisation. Fitch's view on the
company's
capitalisation is based on both the level of the regulatory
solvency ratio and
the agency's own internal risk-based measures. These factors are
offset by a
relatively high risky assets ratio and the current difficult
environment for
German life insurers and the small size of the company, which
limits its
diversification.
Fitch considers LV 1871 holds a top 10 position in Germany's
disability market.
Due to the large proportion of disability business underwritten
by LV 1871, the
company is well positioned to mitigate the impact of low yields.
If low rates
persist, LV 1871's underwriting earnings from its disability
business would
significantly mitigate any potential challenges in meeting
guaranteed interest
rate payments from traditional German business, which Fitch
views positively.
LV 1871 scored 'very strong' in Fitch's Prism factor-based model
(Prism FBM)
based on end-2013 financials. Fitch expects that LV 1871 will
maintain this
score at end-2014. LV 1871's group regulatory solvency margin
improved to 175%
at end-2013 from 171% at end-2012 which also supports Fitch view
on LV 1871's
capitalisation.
LV 1871 had a risky asset ratio of 130% at end-2013 (end-2012:
126%), which
Fitch considers to be high for the rating. The risky asset ratio
is a measure
which compares the total of risky investments (below investment
grade bonds,
equities and affiliated investments) to available capital funds
(excluding off
balance sheet unrealised capital gains). However, as a
percentage of total
investments, these investments were only 9.4% at end-2013.
LV 1871 reported a net investment return rate of 4.4% in 2013
(2012: 4.6%), less
than the German life sector average of 4.7%. Including
unrealised capital gains,
LV 1871's total investment performance was stronger than the
market average.
Investment income was more than sufficient to meet the
guarantees and the costs
for the additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) in
2013. In 2014, LV
1871's reinvestment rate on fixed-income investments was in line
with its
average guaranteed interest rate.
LV 1871 is a Munich-based mutual life insurer that directly owns
100% of the
insurance companies LV 1871 Private Assurance AG, LV 1871
Pensionsfonds AG,
Delta Direkt Lebensversicherung AG and TRIAS Versicherung AG.
The consolidated
group had total assets of EUR6.0bn at end-2013. LV 1871
distributes its products
through a network of around 9,200 distribution agreements with
sales
organisations, IFAs, and banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for a downgrade include an increase in the risky
asset ratio to
more than 150%, a decline in LV 1871's strong franchise in the
disability line
or a weakening of the group's Prism FBM score to 'strong' for a
sustained
period.
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near term due to LV
1871's relatively
small size and limited diversification, and hence its
vulnerability to external
effects.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
