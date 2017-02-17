(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Macedonia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', with Negative
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Macedonia's long-term senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB'. The
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'BB+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs at
'B'. The senior unsecured short-term local currency issues have
also been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Macedonia's ratings are supported by a track record of credible
monetary and
macro-prudential policy that has maintained longstanding
stability of its
exchange rate peg. Government finances also perform marginally
better than the
median of 'BB' category peers. However, GDP per capita is below
the median of
'BB' category peers, and governance is weak. The Negative
Outlook reflects
continued political uncertainty, which the agency considers an
obstacle to
effective economic policy making, higher GDP growth and progress
in EU
accession.
Macedonia has been operating under a caretaker government since
the resignation
of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski of the biggest party in
parliament,
VMRO-DPMNE, in January 2016. Policy disagreements between
VMRO-DPMNE and ethnic
Albanian party, DUI, meant VMRO-DPMNE (with 51 out of 120 seats)
failed to
secure a coalition partner after elections in December 2016. It
is unclear how
long the current political hiatus will continue, and how it will
be resolved. In
addition, any new government will likely be unstable, leaving
political tensions
in Macedonia high.
Macedonia's governance indicators fall in line with the 'BB'
category median.
However, 2015's high-level corruption scandal revealed severe
shortcomings in
standards of governance on a wide scale, which led Fitch to
downgrade
Macedonia's IDRs in August 2016. Official co-operation with the
Special
Prosecutor, tasked independently to investigate the 2015
wiretapping scandal,
has been lacklustre after a year. Meanwhile, recent anti-foreign
sentiment by
VMRO-DPMNE risks delaying EU accession and damaging prospects of
foreign
investment.
Macedonia's economy is estimated by Fitch to have grown 2.6% in
2016. This is
below the median 3.1% growth estimate of 'BB' category peers,
but in line with
the country's five-year real GDP average. Domestic demand proved
resilient in
2016, led by household consumption. However, investment activity
was weak,
largely reflecting an under-execution of public capital
spending. For 2017,
Fitch has maintained its real GDP growth forecast at 3.4%. We
project a
continuation in current household demand and export trends and a
strengthening
of both public and private investment. The main risk to our GDP
baseline remains
the political environment.
Macedonia's headline fiscal position fares marginally better
than 'BB' category
peers. For 2016, Fitch estimates a general government fiscal
deficit and debt
ratio of 2.7% and 42.3% of GDP, respectively, compared with the
'BB' median
deficit and debt ratios of 3.3% and 51.1%. For 2017, Fitch
projects Macedonia's
fiscal deficit to widen to 3.3% of GDP, compared to the
government budget target
of 3% of GDP. Government debt will remain on an upward
trajectory, rising closer
to the 'BB' category median. Fiscal vulnerabilities are also
present in the form
of increasing government guarantees to state-owned enterprises,
estimated at
9.5% of GDP in 2016, up from 2.5% of GDP in 2008.
Macedonia's external finances have stayed broadly in line with
'BB' category
peers. Net external debt to GDP at 28.4% (estimated 2016) is
higher than the
'BB' median of 20.2%, but the composition of debt is judged
sustainable,
accounted for mainly by the private sector, where approximately
half is
inter-company lending. Current account deficits remain
adequately financed by a
stable inflow of net FDI. Meanwhile, strong commitment by the
National Bank of
Macedonia (NBRM) and a sufficient level of foreign reserves,
covering 4.2 months
of imports (2016), maintain the stability of the denar-euro peg.
Macedonia's banking sector, which experienced a run on deposits
in April 2016,
remains stable and is sufficiently liquid and capitalised (CAR
3Q16 15.7%).
Banks' balance sheets have also improved since the NBRM's
regulation to write
off NPLs that are fully provisioned for more than two years,
with NPLs falling
to 6.6% at end 2016 from a peak of 12.0% in 2013. Importantly,
level of deposits
have recovered above 2015 levels, despite the earlier bank run,
reflecting
effective NBRM intervention and policy making.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Macedonia a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect Fitch's assessment
that the
political risks are higher and levels of governance are weaker
than what is
captured by the SRM.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- An escalation in political instability, particularly if it
leads to a
breakdown in ethnic relations or adversely affects the economy
and public
finances.
- Fiscal slippage or the crystallisation of contingent
liabilities that
jeopardise the sustainability of the public finances or currency
peg.
- A widening of external imbalances that exerts pressure on
foreign currency
reserves and the currency peg.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
result in a
stabilisation of the Outlook include:
- A marked easing in political tension and uncertainty.
- Implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal consolidation
programme
consistent with a stabilisation of the public debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Macedonia will continue to pursue monetary
and fiscal policy
measures consistent with its currency peg to the euro.
Fitch assumes there is no near-term resolution of the "name
issue" with Greece
that could unlock the path towards NATO and EU accession.
