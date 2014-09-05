(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Macedonia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Macedonia's
Short-term IDR at
'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
Real GDP continued to grow strongly by 3.9% year on year in
1Q14, up from 3.1%
in 2013. Growth in the construction sector represented more than
half of total
GDP growth, supported by the government's fiscal stimulus.
Unemployment
decreased slightly, but remained high at 28.4% in 1Q14. Large
infrastructure
projects will continue to support GDP growth, which is expected
to average about
3.5% in 2014 and 3.7% in 2015. Deflationary pressures are
expected to ease in
2H14, but risks remain on the downside.
Macedonia's debt dynamics are expected to remain manageable, but
with gross
general government debt forecast to continue rising to around
39% of GDP in 2014
as a result of the Eurobond issuance. Government debt is
forecast to maintain
its upward trend, but is expected to remain in line with the
'BB' median over
2015-16. However, about 80% of public debt is
foreign-currency-denominated, so
the debt trajectory is highly dependent on the stability of the
currency peg.
The government slightly overshot its fiscal targets in 2013,
with the central
government deficit reaching 4.1% of GDP against 3.9% initially
planned. The
supplementary budget for 2014 also entails a deficit of 3.9%
against 3.5% in the
initial budget. Although this includes one-off elements, such as
the clearance
of arrears in 2013, revenue underperformance also had an impact
on both results.
The deficit is likely to remain above 3% in the coming years, as
a result of the
government's fiscal stimulus, via large infrastructure projects.
These projects
could help offset the impact of low private investment on
potential growth and
are predominantly backed by international financial
institutions. However, a
relatively large share of public investment is made via public
enterprises, and
is therefore not reflected in headline deficit figures. Total
government
guarantees to state-owned enterprises' debt are estimated at
about 8% of GDP.
Macedonia's current account deficit is expected to grow sharply
to about 4.5% of
GDP in 2014 and remain on an upward trend afterwards. Export
growth will
continue to be supported by export-oriented FDI projects and
demand growth from
the eurozone in the coming years. However, the government's
investment programme
will boost import growth throughout the forecast period, so that
Macedonia's
trade deficit will continue to represent nearly 20% of GDP,
financed mainly by
large inflows of private transfers.
Macedonia successfully issued a seven-year EUR500m Eurobond in
July. The
proceeds will be used to finance parts of the 2014 and 2015
budgets and to repay
a EUR150m Eurobond due in 2015 as well as IMF loans of EUR220m.
In the meantime,
the Eurobond will temporarily inflate Macedonia's international
reserves, which
have been on a declining trend since 2013, amounting to less
than five months of
current account payments. However, reserves appear sufficient to
continue to
support the Macedonian denar's long-standing peg to the euro.
The April 2014 general and presidential elections confirmed the
ruling
VMRO-DPMNE's majority, and had an only modest impact on policy.
However, the
main opposition party, SDSM, did not recognise the electoral
result and process,
and is boycotting parliament. Ethnic tensions during the summer
also point to a
difficult political situation. In this context, and pending the
resolution of
the "name issue" with Greece, no meaningful progress towards
NATO and EU
membership is likely in the short term.
The banking sector remains well capitalised, with a Tier 1
capital adequacy
ratio of 14.3% at 1Q14. Non-performing loans stand at 10.6% of
the total but are
fully provisioned against. Overall, Fitch does not regard the
banking sector as
a significant risk to the sovereign balance sheet. Although the
system is highly
concentrated, with three banks accounting for around two-thirds
of sector
assets, deposits and loans, the sector is largely foreign-owned.
Macedonia's strong macroeconomic policy framework, business
environment and
per-capita incomes are among its key strengths relative to 'BB'
peers. The
development of free financial zones may attract further foreign
investment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
positive rating action are:
- Strong and sustainable economic growth, supported by a pick-up
in domestic
private investment that leads to further improvements in labour
market
indicators.
- A reduction of the trade deficit, underpinned by the
successful
diversification of the export base.
- Resolution of disputes with neighbouring countries that clear
the path towards
membership of international organisations.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
- Fiscal slippage or the crystallisation of contingent
liabilities that
jeopardises the stability of public finances and the currency
peg.
- A drop in demand for Macedonian exports, contributing to a
prolonged domestic
recession and a widening of the current account deficit.
- A worsening of the political climate, or a breakdown in ethnic
relations that
leads to prolonged instability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Macedonia will continue to pursue sound
monetary and fiscal
policy settings consistent with a stable currency peg.
Fitch assumes that the EU economy, Macedonia's largest trade
partner, will
continue to recover gradually.
Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve exit from monetary
stimulus is
orderly, and that Macedonia retains domestic and external market
access.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
