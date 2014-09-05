(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macedonia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Macedonia's Short-term IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers: Real GDP continued to grow strongly by 3.9% year on year in 1Q14, up from 3.1% in 2013. Growth in the construction sector represented more than half of total GDP growth, supported by the government's fiscal stimulus. Unemployment decreased slightly, but remained high at 28.4% in 1Q14. Large infrastructure projects will continue to support GDP growth, which is expected to average about 3.5% in 2014 and 3.7% in 2015. Deflationary pressures are expected to ease in 2H14, but risks remain on the downside. Macedonia's debt dynamics are expected to remain manageable, but with gross general government debt forecast to continue rising to around 39% of GDP in 2014 as a result of the Eurobond issuance. Government debt is forecast to maintain its upward trend, but is expected to remain in line with the 'BB' median over 2015-16. However, about 80% of public debt is foreign-currency-denominated, so the debt trajectory is highly dependent on the stability of the currency peg. The government slightly overshot its fiscal targets in 2013, with the central government deficit reaching 4.1% of GDP against 3.9% initially planned. The supplementary budget for 2014 also entails a deficit of 3.9% against 3.5% in the initial budget. Although this includes one-off elements, such as the clearance of arrears in 2013, revenue underperformance also had an impact on both results. The deficit is likely to remain above 3% in the coming years, as a result of the government's fiscal stimulus, via large infrastructure projects. These projects could help offset the impact of low private investment on potential growth and are predominantly backed by international financial institutions. However, a relatively large share of public investment is made via public enterprises, and is therefore not reflected in headline deficit figures. Total government guarantees to state-owned enterprises' debt are estimated at about 8% of GDP. Macedonia's current account deficit is expected to grow sharply to about 4.5% of GDP in 2014 and remain on an upward trend afterwards. Export growth will continue to be supported by export-oriented FDI projects and demand growth from the eurozone in the coming years. However, the government's investment programme will boost import growth throughout the forecast period, so that Macedonia's trade deficit will continue to represent nearly 20% of GDP, financed mainly by large inflows of private transfers. Macedonia successfully issued a seven-year EUR500m Eurobond in July. The proceeds will be used to finance parts of the 2014 and 2015 budgets and to repay a EUR150m Eurobond due in 2015 as well as IMF loans of EUR220m. In the meantime, the Eurobond will temporarily inflate Macedonia's international reserves, which have been on a declining trend since 2013, amounting to less than five months of current account payments. However, reserves appear sufficient to continue to support the Macedonian denar's long-standing peg to the euro. The April 2014 general and presidential elections confirmed the ruling VMRO-DPMNE's majority, and had an only modest impact on policy. However, the main opposition party, SDSM, did not recognise the electoral result and process, and is boycotting parliament. Ethnic tensions during the summer also point to a difficult political situation. In this context, and pending the resolution of the "name issue" with Greece, no meaningful progress towards NATO and EU membership is likely in the short term. The banking sector remains well capitalised, with a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 14.3% at 1Q14. Non-performing loans stand at 10.6% of the total but are fully provisioned against. Overall, Fitch does not regard the banking sector as a significant risk to the sovereign balance sheet. Although the system is highly concentrated, with three banks accounting for around two-thirds of sector assets, deposits and loans, the sector is largely foreign-owned. Macedonia's strong macroeconomic policy framework, business environment and per-capita incomes are among its key strengths relative to 'BB' peers. The development of free financial zones may attract further foreign investment. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action are: - Strong and sustainable economic growth, supported by a pick-up in domestic private investment that leads to further improvements in labour market indicators. - A reduction of the trade deficit, underpinned by the successful diversification of the export base. - Resolution of disputes with neighbouring countries that clear the path towards membership of international organisations. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are: - Fiscal slippage or the crystallisation of contingent liabilities that jeopardises the stability of public finances and the currency peg. - A drop in demand for Macedonian exports, contributing to a prolonged domestic recession and a widening of the current account deficit. - A worsening of the political climate, or a breakdown in ethnic relations that leads to prolonged instability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Macedonia will continue to pursue sound monetary and fiscal policy settings consistent with a stable currency peg. Fitch assumes that the EU economy, Macedonia's largest trade partner, will continue to recover gradually. Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve exit from monetary stimulus is orderly, and that Macedonia retains domestic and external market access. 