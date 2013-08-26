(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Macquarie
Group Limited (MGL) and its subsidiaries, Macquarie Bank Limited
(MBL),
Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL), and Macquarie
International Finance
Limited (MIFL). A full list of rating actions can be found at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MGL's and MBL's IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR) and
senior debt ratings
of MBL reflect: a strong and conservative approach to liquidity;
solid capital
buffers; a robust risk management framework; and a diverse
business mix offset
by a level of earnings volatility, and a reliance on wholesale
funding. MGL's
IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are driven by the same factors,
although they
are one notch below MBL's to reflect the higher risk profile due
to MGL's
exposure to unregulated operations, primarily investment banking
through MFHL.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that MBL's and MGL's
balance sheet
strength and geographic diversity should allow them to weather a
likely modest
deterioration in Australia's operating environment over the next
12-18 months
with limited business impact.
Fitch expects capital and liquidity to remain rating strengths
and offset a
higher level of earnings volatility relative to domestic peers.
Liquidity is
conservatively managed, with the group requiring all long-term
assets be funded
by long-term liabilities, and to maintain a stress-survival
horizon in excess of
12 months with only limited impact on franchise. MGL's high
quality liquid asset
holdings totalled AUD19.8bn (MBL: AUD18.0bn) at 31 March 2013
(FYE13), which
more than covered all wholesale funding maturities in FY14. In
addition to the
conservative liquidity management, increased deposit holdings
and a lengthened
weighted average duration of wholesale funding mean MBL is well
positioned to
meet the Basel III liquidity requirements when they are
implemented.
Capital buffers remain solid. MBL's Fitch core capital ratio was
12.2% at FYE13,
while its Australian Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio was
9.7%. The latter
rises to 11.6% under globally harmonised rules. As a
non-operating bank holding
company, MGL's regulatory capital requirements are set as a
nominal figure based
on minimum capital requirements at each of its subsidiaries. At
FYE13, this
minimum was AUD10.7bn, assuming an 8.5% Tier 1 ratio at MBL; the
group had
AUD2.2bn above this level. Double leverage is limited, at 101%
at FYE13, and MGL
has indicated it will be held below 110%.
Risk is closely managed within the group's robust risk
framework. However,
through the cycle asset quality is likely to be weaker than most
other
Australian banks given MGL's higher risk appetite. Some asset
quality pressure
is likely in the next 12-18 months, reflecting a modest
deterioration in the
Australian operating environment. Nevertheless, asset quality
continues to
compare favourably with international peers. Provisioning levels
appear
adequate.
MGL and MBL's profitability is likely to remain more volatile
than similarly
rated commercial bank peers as earnings in a number of their
businesses are
closely linked to financial market performance. This volatility
is highlighted
by a 32% increase in MGL's operating profit during FY13, which
followed a 21%
decrease in FY12 (MBL: 29% increase in FY13 and 27% decrease in
FY12). More
stable earnings streams such as fees and commissions from funds
management have
increased in recent years which, combined with cost efficiency
measures
undertaken during FY12 and FY13, have somewhat lessened earnings
volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - MGL's and MBL's IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and VRs of MGL and MBL are susceptible to a sustained
downturn in the
operating environment and/or a material increase in risk
appetite that led to
significant deterioration in the liquidity and capital positions
of the
respective entities. Serious reputational issues may also lead
to negative
rating pressure. Upside rating potential is limited by the
earnings volatility
inherent in some of the businesses of MGL and MBL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MGL's and MBL's SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
MGL's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view
that support from Australian authorities cannot be relied upon
if needed. The
agency believes that if support were provided to the group it
would most likely
be through the regulated bank, MBL. MBL's SR and SRF reflect its
position as the
fifth largest bank by total assets in Australia and a key player
in the domestic
financial markets.
RATING SENSITVITIES - MGL's and MBL's SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs of MGL and MBL are potentially sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of Australian
authorities to
provide timely support. This is more likely in the case of MBL
and might arise
if Australia were to follow the G20 in implementing bail-in
provisions for
senior creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MGL's and MBL's SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID
SECURITIES
MBL's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's VR
to reflect its
subordination to senior unsecured debt instruments. MGL and
MBL's Tier 1 hybrid
issues are rated five notches below their respective VRs due to
the
subordination of the instruments, ranking ahead of ordinary
equity only, and
their fully discretionary coupon payments. These instrument
ratings have been
affirmed in line with the affirmation of MGL and MBL's VRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - MGL's and MBL's SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of these instruments are broadly sensitive to the
same factors that
influence the VRs of MGL and MBL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MFHL and MIFL
MFHL is 100% owned by MGL and conducts the group's non-bank
operations. Fitch
considers it a core subsidiary of MGL and therefore aligns its
Long- and
Short-Term IDRs with those of MGL.
MIFL is a strategically important finance company that is
wholly-owned by MBL
and used to finance a number of Macquarie entities. Its IDRs are
one notch below
those of its parent, MBL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - MFHL and MIFL
Any change in the ability or propensity of the respective
parents of MFHL and
MIFL is likely to drive a change in the IDRs and Support Ratings
of MFHL and
MIFL.
MGL provides both investment banking and traditional banking
services, with a
focus on client transactions. Operations span markets in
Australia, the UK,
Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. MGL's
six businesses can
be divided into those that are client-focused and
market-oriented (Macquarie
Capital, Macquarie Securities and Fixed Income, Commodities and
Currencies), and
those that provide traditional commercial banking and wealth
management services
(Macquarie Funds, Corporate and Asset Finance, and Banking and
Financial
Services).
The rating actions are as follows:
Macquarie Group Limited (MGL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2';
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-';
- Support Rating: affirmed at '5;
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor';
- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and
- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'.
Macquarie PMI LLC:
- Macquarie preferred membership interests (XS0562354422):
affirmed at 'BB'.
Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a';
- Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB';
- Government-guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A';
- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1';
- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and
- Macquarie bank exchangeable capital securities (XS0763122909):
affirmed at
'BB+'.
Macquarie Capital Funding L.P.:
- Macquarie income preferred securities (XS0201559811): affirmed
at 'BB+'.
Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.
Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL):
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and
- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
