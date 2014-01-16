(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based
PT Asuransi MAIPARK Indonesia's (MAIPARK) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'BBB' National IFS Ratings denote an adequate capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
payment of
policyholder obligations than for financial commitments denoted
by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects MAIPARK's sound operating profitability,
prudent investment
management and strong risk-based capitalisation. It also takes
into account the
company's business concentration in reinsuring earthquake risks
in the
catastrophe-prone Indonesian market.
MAIPARK's total gross premiums (including pending policies) grew
by 16.99% to
IDR105.2bn at end-September 2013 from IDR89.9bn at end-September
2012. This is
in line with the growth of the Indonesian insurance market in
general.
Effective January 2014, the regulator will require all general
insurers and
reinsurers in Indonesia to cede their earthquake risks to
MAIPARK in the amount
of 15% of the Total Sum Insured (TSI) with a maximum of USD3.5m
on any one risk
for all location in Indonesia. This is in contrast to the
existing mandatory
cession of between 5% and 25% of TSI with maximum of USD2.5m on
any one risk.
Following the change, MAIPARK's risk exposure will likely
increase, and the
company's management has indicated that it will restructure its
Excess of Loss
(XOL) retrocession protection for 2014 based on the updated
catastrophe
modelling results.
MAIPARK's investment portfolio has remained highly liquid and
conservative as
cash and deposits accounted for more than 90% of its invested
assets as of
end-September 2013.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK
will continue to
maintain sufficient capital buffer to support its ongoing
business growth and
shield itself from potential shocks. MAIPARK's risk-based
capitalisation (RBC)
ratio amounted to a strong 1080% at end-September 2013, much
higher than the
regulatory minimum of 120%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include:
- the company's ability to sustain its operating profitability,
with a pre-tax
return on assets consistently above 20% (end-September 2013:
10.7%), and
- enhancement of its risk management capabilities, such as its
reserving
techniques and catastrophe modeling.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the
insurer's
financial fundamentals, such as weakening premium
sustainability, operating
performance and capital relative to business portfolio (with
statutory
risk-based capital below 250% on a sustained basis) due to
excessive growth or
claims from catastrophe losses.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended',
dated 13 November
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.