JAKARTA, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT
Reasuransi MAIPARK Indonesia's National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The company was previously known as PT Asuransi MAIPARK
Indonesia.
'BBB' National IFS Ratings denote an adequate capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
payment of
policyholder obligations than for financial commitments denoted
by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects MAIPARK's business concentration in
reinsuring earthquake
risks in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market. It also takes
into account the
company's healthy operating profitability, prudent investment
management and
strong risk-based capitalisation.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK
will continue to
maintain sufficient capital buffer to support its ongoing
business growth and
shield itself from potential shocks.
MAIPARK's underwriting margin has remained sound with a combined
ratio of 56.8%
as of end-2013. This is supported by the company's low loss
ratio due to the
absence of major earthquakes in Indonesia during the year. The
company has
posted consistent profitability over the last five years driven
by stable
investment yields and premium growth. MAIPARK's operating
performance as of
end-July 2014 has been largely in line with the company's
projections.
Following the increase in mandatory cession to MAIPARK to 15% of
the total sum
insured across all zones beginning in 2014 from as low as 5%,
depending on the
zones, previously, the reinsurer has added a few layers to its
retrocessionaires
arrangement to mitigate its catastrophe risks. Fitch will
continue to monitor
MAIPARK's risk exposure, in particular to watch if it maintains
adequate
retrocessionaire coverage to shield itself from potential
shocks.
The reinsurer's investment portfolio has been highly liquid and
conservative,
although the proportion of cash and deposits has declined in
recent years
following the company's decision to increase its investments in
mutual funds and
property. In view of its track record and well-defined
investment policy, Fitch
expects MAIPARK to maintain its investment risks at a manageable
level. Any
aggressive loading of additional risky investments could put
pressure on the
rating.
MAIPARK's capitalisation has remained sound with its risk-based
capitalisation
(RBC) ratio at over 1,000% at end-July 2014, compared with the
regulatory
minimum of 120%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include:
- enhancement of its risk management capabilities, such as its
reserving
techniques and catastrophe modeling, and
- the company's ability to sustain its operating profitability,
with a pre-tax
return on assets consistently above 20% (end-2013: 17.8%).
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in the
reinsurer's premium sustainability, operating performance and
capital relative
to its business portfolio (that is, statutory risk-based capital
below 250% for
a sustained period) due to excessive growth or claims from
catastrophe losses.
