(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of two Japanese bank holding
companies - Mizuho
Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Inc. (SMFG) -
and their banking subsidiaries. The agency has also affirmed the
ratings of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG) two banking
subsidiaries and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB). The ratings of
MUFG's consumer
finance subsidiary, ACOM CO., LTD (ACOM), have also been
affirmed. The Rating
Outlooks are Stable for all entities.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the major
Japanese banking
groups. Fitch will publish findings of this review in a report
'2015 Outlook:
Japanese "Mega" Banks', available at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect the four banking groups'
respective strong
or very sound domestic franchises, solid liquidity profiles in
yen, sound asset
quality and adequate capital positions, which continue to
improve through
consistent retained earnings. However, profitability remains
modest on account
of the sustained low interest rate environment. This is also a
function of the
mild improvement in market conditions experienced in the past 18
months, which
has benefited the banks' capitalisations owing to their
still-large exposures to
equity. Japanese Government Bond (JGBs) exposures also remain
large, but they
have been managed down. Nevertheless, overall market risks
remain a rating
constraint, as the investments could give rise to volatility in
the banks'
earnings and capitalisation.
Fitch believes that the banks' core banking profitability
generated from their
domestic lending is unlikely to improve substantially in the
short to medium
term, given still-weak demand from the corporate sector and low
interest rates
produced by unprecedented monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
The banks'
decent performance over the past few years was largely due to a
decrease in
credit costs and market-driven revenues (such as equity gains
and/or the sale of
financial products), from which Fitch believes stable and
sustainable profit
contribution will be difficult to be maintained in the longer
term.
Another notable potential risk is the banks' overseas expansion
strategies,
which are intended to reduce reliance on domestic operations and
boost
profitability. Offshore growth has so far been moderate and
Fitch expects the
banks to continue their moderate pace of expansion, but this is
unlikely to be a
strong driver of overall profitability - offshore lending margin
was less than
2% for the financial year ended March 2014 (FYE14) on average
for the banks.
Meanwhile, a less challenging domestic operating environment
will help the banks
hold down potential credit risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The potential for a VR upgrade is limited for MUFG's
subsidiaries, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and
Banking
Corporation (MUTB), in light of the ratings' proximity to the
Japanese
sovereign's IDRs (A+/Negative).
For SMFG and its subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(SMBC), MHFG
and its subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK) and Mizuho Trust
& Banking Co.,
Ltd. (MHTB), and SMTB, any positive action would likely stem
from a sustainable
improvement in the wider domestic real economy, leading to
consistent growth in
demand for capital expenditures/investments accompanied by a
firm performance of
the overall corporate sector. This could result in stronger NIM
(through a
combination of increased lending margins and volume) and more
solid fee and
commission revenue base. Nevertheless, such a macro scenario
currently appears
remote as indicated by the sovereign rating outlook.
Negative rating action on all the banks' VRs is currently not
envisaged due to
their stable asset quality and adequate capital buffers.
However, the VRs may be
negatively affected if sudden and unexpected deterioration of
the operating
environment - such as due to uncertainty/failure of Abenomics -
adversely
impacts the banks' financial profiles. Downward pressure may
also result from an
unexpected increase in risk appetite (without a corresponding
increase in
capital buffers) or an increase in exposure to equities, leading
to potentially
higher volatility in earnings and/or capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Senior Debt, SRs and SRFs
The Long-Term IDRs of all banks except MHFG, MHBK and MHTB are
driven by the
banks' respective VRs. MHFG group's Long-Term IDRs are based on
sovereign
support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs).
The Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs of all major banks reflect
Fitch's view that,
as systematically important banks in Japan, the banks are
extremely likely to
receive government support in case of need. Fitch believes that
the prospects of
support for systemically important financial institutions in
Japan have not
deteriorated even though there is a global move toward reducing
the extent of
sovereign support should banks require assistance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debts, SRs and SRFs
The IDRs of BTMU and MUTB are driven by their VRs and any change
in the VRs
could result in a change to their IDRs and the ratings of
outstanding senior
debts.
An upgrade of the IDRs of SMFG, SMBC, and SMTB would follow an
upgrade of their
VRs. However, a downgrade in the VRs would not necessarily
affect the IDRs,
which are aligned with their SRFs. This is because of the SRF
currently also
being at 'A-', hence any negative action on the IDRs would
likely be a
reflection of negative action on the sovereign ratings.
Currently, the VRs of MHFG, MHBK and MHTB are one notch below
their 'A-' IDRs.
Therefore, the upgrade in the VRs of the group would not lead to
an upgrade of
their IDRs unless it is by more than two notches. Any downgrade
of the VRs of
MHFG and its subsidiaries would not immediately affect their
IDRs, since their
IDRs are at the SRFs.
Fitch expects the banks' '1' SRs and 'A-' SRFs to be maintained,
even if the
sovereign's ratings were downgraded to 'A' (currently
'A+'/Negative). This is
based on Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to
support the major
banks, if necessary, remains intact. However, at that point the
outlook on the
banks' IDRs would be driven by the outlook on the sovereign
ratings. The
sovereign's IDRs being downgraded to below 'A' would lead to a
review of the SRs
and SRFs of all banks, and the support-driven IDRs of MHFG, MHBK
and MHTB would
be immediately affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debts and
Other Hybrid
Securities
Preferred securities issued by subsidiaries of MUFG, MHFG and
SMFG are rated
four notches below the respective parents' VRs - two notches for
loss severity
and two notches for non-performance risk due to the constraint
of coupon
suspension - in line with Fitch's criteria on performing
instruments.
For subordinated debts issued under Basel II (B2T2) or Basel III
(B3T2), the
anchor rating - which best reflects non-performance risk - is
the higher of the
VR or support-driven Long-Term IDR. This is because, Fitch
believes that support
can be factored into such instrument ratings - under Japan's
Deposit Insurance
Law, the government can pre-emptively provide financial
assistance to a solvent
bank holding company, when a serious systemic disruption is
anticipated.
BTMU's B2T2 instrument is rated one notch (for loss severity)
below its VR.
Meanwhile, B3T2 instruments issued by SMFG and MHFG's subsidiary
are notched
twice from the VR and support-driven Long-Term IDR,
respectively, to reflect the
prospect of full and permanent write-down of the securities upon
reaching the
point of non-viability, resulting in additional loss severity
A downgrade of BTMU's VR would lead to a downgrade of its B2T2
instrument
rating. For SMFG and MHFG's subsidiary, a downgrade of their VRs
would not
affect the ratings of their B3T2 debt as their IDRs would then
be underpinned by
the 'A-' SRFs.
Meanwhile, substantial changes in the resolution framework that
increase the
risk of loss-absorption being triggered, or changes in
assessment of the banks'
systemic importance that reduce the likelihood of pre-emptive
support would lead
Fitch to review the anchor rating of the subordinated debts.
Nevertheless, Fitch
believes such changes will be unlikely in the foreseeable
future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company
The IDRs of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited
are in line with
the ratings of its 100% parent, SMBC, given its role as the
European operational
arm of SMBC.
The Long-Term IDRs of ACOM were affirmed following the
affirmation of the
Long-Term IDRs of subsidiary banks of MUFG, a 40% shareholder of
ACOM. ACOM, one
of the leading providers of consumer financial services in
Japan, is viewed as a
strategically important subsidiary within the group. Any change
in the notching
approach would likely be driven by changes in MUFG's ability or
propensity to
support ACOM, including due to changes in ownership or ACOM's
strategic
importance to the group.
A full list of rating actions follows:
Entities under MHFG
MHFG, MHTB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
MHBK:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Mizuho Capital Investment (USD) 1 Limited
-Preferred securities affirmed at 'BB'
Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 3 Limited
- B3T2 instrument affirmed at 'BBB'
Entities under SMFG
SMFG:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- B3T2 instrument affirmed at 'BBB'
SMBC:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited, SMFG Preferred Capital USD
1 Limited:
- Preferred securities affirmed at 'BB+'
Entities under MUFG
BTMU:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
- B2T2 instrument affirmed at 'A-'
MUTB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
MUFG Capital Finance 1 Limited, MUFG Capital Finance 2 Limited,
MUFG Capital
Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5 Limited:
- Preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-'
ACOM:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group
SMTB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "Finance and Leasing
Companies Criteria",
dated 11 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
