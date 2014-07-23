(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at
'A-' and 'A'
respectively. The issue ratings on Malaysia's senior unsecured
local currency
bonds are also affirmed at 'A'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term
IDRs remain
Negative. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A' and the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Malaysia's IDRs with Negative Outlooks
reflects the following
key rating drivers:-
- Public finances are Malaysia's key sovereign credit weakness
and remain a
source of downward pressure on the ratings. Federal government
(FG) debt stood
at 54.7% of GDP by end-2013, above the median of 50% for the 'A'
rating
category. Malaysia's FG debt ratio rose 14.9 points over
2008-2013, above the
median increase of 12 points for the 'A' rating category.
FG-guaranteed debt
rose to 15.9% of GDP at end-2013 from 15.2% at end-2012 and 9%
at end-2008.
Taken together, explicit FG debt plus guarantees stood at 70.6%
at end-2013, up
from 48.8% at end-2008.
- The government has set out a path of budget deficit targets,
which, if
followed, would stabilise and eventually reduce the headline FG
debt ratio. The
government targets a 3% deficit (on its definitions) in 2015,
down from 3.5% in
2014 and 3.9% in 2013. However, the path to achievement of the
targets remains
unclear. In particular, the shape of a new goods and services
tax (GST), to be
introduced in April 2015, has yet to be fully determined. The
GST by itself is
unlikely to deliver the targeted reduction in the deficit and
additional revenue
or spending measures would probably be required. It remains to
be seen whether
these will materialise.
- Sustained heavy public sector deficits could increase the
chances of the
current account moving into deficit, which in turn could
increase the
possibility of disruptive volatility in portfolio capital flows.
The current
account surplus as a proportion of GDP declined from an average
13% per year
over 2003-2012 to 3.7% in 2013. Fitch projects the surplus to
remain in the low
single digits over 2014-16. Malaysia has experienced a decline
in the savings
rate and a rise in the investment rate driven partly by
government deficits and
partly by the Economic Transformation Programme, a
government-led effort to
raise investment.
- High and rising household debt risks magnifying the impact of
any future
increase in macroeconomic volatility on the credit profile.
Household debt rose
to 86.8% of GDP at end-2013, up from 81.3% at end-2012 and 60.4%
at end-2008,
and above the US's level (80.6% in 1Q14). The central bank has
warned that easy
monetary conditions could lead to a broader build-up of economic
and financial
imbalances. The banking system indicator of 'bbb' is in line
with rating peers.
The net impaired loan ratio declined to 1.3% in 2013 from 1.4%
in 2012, and the
system's common Tier 1 equity was 12.1% at end-May 2014.
- Fitch believes contingent liabilities on the sovereign are
rising beyond
officially acknowledged debt and guarantees. The non-financial
public sector ran
a consolidated deficit of 13.6% of GDP in 2013, fuelled by 13.2%
of GDP in
capital spending by non-financial public enterprises. The
government projects
the deficit at 9.4% in 2014. Outside formally guaranteed debt,
the state-owned
investment vehicle 1MDB had further debt of 3% of 2013 GDP by
March 2013,
according to its published statements. Despite the lack of
formal guarantee,
Fitch thinks there is a high probability that sovereign support
for 1MDB would
be forthcoming if needed.
- Malaysia's credit profile is supported by the high share of
local currency
denominated debt (97% of total debt at end-March 2014), and by
relatively
well-developed local capital markets and the high domestic
savings rate, which
support sovereign funding conditions. The share of domestic
government
securities held by non-residents was 26.8% at end-March 2014,
although this
figure has been stable in a range of 24%-28% since end-2011.
Local bidders,
including the state Employee Provident Fund, could potentially
buffer any
volatility in foreign participation, although a withdrawal of
foreign capital
could still be temporarily disruptive and could drive a decline
in foreign
reserves.
- The external finances remain a sovereign credit strength,
notwithstanding
diminishing current account surpluses. Malaysia's net external
creditor position
of 29.6% of GDP at end-2013 exceeded the 'A' median of 10.8%.
Malaysia has
experienced an unbroken run of annual current account surpluses
since 1998.
Official foreign reserves of USD134.9bn were worth 6.1 months of
current
external payments at end-2013, against a median 4.4 months for
the 'A' range.
The sovereign's own net foreign assets were worth 19.7% of GDP
at end-2013,
exceeding the 'A' median of 12.8%. These factors provide
important buffers given
Malaysia's higher export commodity dependence than peers (31% in
2013 against
the 'A' median of 18%).
- Malaysia's average income level (at market exchange rates),
broader level of
development, and World Bank governance indicators are weaker
than 'A' category
medians and closer to 'BBB' category norms. These structural
features weigh on
the credit profile. However, Malaysia's relatively favourable
demographic
outlook supports medium-term growth prospects.
- Malaysia's real GDP growth is expected to average 5.6% per
year over
2010-2014, well ahead of the 'A' median (3.5%). The level and
volatility of
inflation are in line with the 'A' median. Assessment of the
strength of
Malaysia's macroeconomic performance is qualified by the
contribution from large
public sector deficits and rising private-sector leverage.
Public investment
contributed 1.5pp of 2012's 5.6% growth rate, although official
data indicate
the contribution eased to 0.2pp of 2013's 4.7% growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlooks reflect the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Fiscal slippage relative to the government's targets and lack
of progress on
structural budgetary reform
- Further rapid growth in FG guaranteed debt or other contingent
liabilities
- Emergence of "twin deficits" where failure to consolidate the
public finances
is associated with the emergence of a sustained current account
deficit
- A shock to interest rates or employment sufficient to impair
household debt
servicing capacity, leading to problems for the banking system
- A shock to foreign investor confidence in Malaysia that leads
to capital
outflows on a scale that impairs Malaysia's sovereign external
balance sheet
(via foreign reserves depletion) or proves disruptive for
economic and financial
stability.
Given the Negative Outlooks, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
a rating
upgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or
collectively,
result in a revision of the Outlooks to Stable include:
- Further progress towards achieving the government's interim 3%
deficit target
by 2015
- Greater confidence in the authorities' commitment to
containment of direct and
indirect public indebtedness in future
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Evolution of the global economy broadly in line with the
projections in
Fitch's June "Global Economic Outlook"; in particular, the
ratings assume a
continued gradual recovery in the advanced economies and that
China avoids a
slowdown to a low single digit growth rate; and that oil prices
do not decline
substantially
- No escalation of regional or global geopolitical disputes to a
level that
disrupts trade and financial flows
- Maintenance of basic political and social stability in
Malaysia
