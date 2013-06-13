(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating reflects the reinsurer's sustained premium growth, consistently healthy financial performance and solid market franchise in Malaysia. However, the rating is constrained by limited geographical diversification in its business portfolio and by potential catastrophe exposure from its foreign businesses, amid strong market competition.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian Re will maintain its healthy financial fundamentals, with management placing strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to mere top-line growth.

Malaysian Re is Malaysia's largest reinsurer. Fitch expects its market dominance to remain solid, given its strongly entrenched market positioning and franchise as well as continued support from local cedants. The company actively participates in various domestic industry initiatives, which has helped to foster strong business relationships with domestic insurers.

Based on preliminary figures for 9M12 (the period to end-December 2012), net income was estimated to have totalled MYR96.9m, up from MYR82.6m a year ago. Its regulatory risk-based capital ratio remained above 200%, well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 130%.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include a significant sustained improvement in its credit profile, with the combined ratio falling consistently below 94% (9M12: 94%), and the regulatory capital ratio remaining above 220%.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant deterioration in the reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium sustainability, operating performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, with the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory capital ratio falling below 180% for an extended period.