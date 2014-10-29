(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Malaysian
Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'A' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Malaysian Re's well-maintained healthy
financial
fundamentals and sustained premium growth, coupled with strong
capitalisation to
support its market franchise leadership in Malaysia. On the
other hand, the
rating is constrained by limited geographical diversification in
its business
portfolio and potential catastrophe exposure from its foreign
businesses, amid
intensive market competition.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian
Re will maintain
its sound financial performance, driven by a prudent and
experienced
management's strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability rather
than merely
top-line growth.
Malaysian Re is Malaysia's largest reinsurer, with a market
share of 54%
(measured by reinsurance accepted premiums) in 2013, based on
industry
statistics and remained consistently above 50%. Fitch expects
its market
dominance to remain solid, given its strongly entrenched market
positioning and
franchise as well as continued support from local cedants. The
company actively
participates in various local industry initiatives, which has
helped to foster
strong business relationships with domestic insurers.
Based on its FY14 (ended 31 March 2014) audited results,
Malaysian Re's combined
ratio improved to 91% from 94% in FY13. Its regulatory
risk-based capital as at
FY14 was well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 130%. Its
investment mix
remained prudent and liquid, with more than 80% of invested
assets placed in
cash, deposits and fixed income securities. Malaysian Re
assessed its claims
exposure pertaining to the two airplane mishaps of MH370 and
MH17 to be
manageable as its exposure is backed by its solid capital buffer
and sufficient
retrocession layers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely for the company in the near term.
However, key rating
triggers that could lead to an upgrade include a significant
sustained
improvement in the reinsurer's credit profile, with the combined
ratio falling
consistently below 94%, and the regulatory capital ratio
remaining above 220%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant
deterioration in the
reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium
sustainability,
operating performance and capital levels relative to its
business profile, with
the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory
capital ratio
falling below 180% for an extended period.
A downgrade of Malaysia's 'A' Local Currency IDR by more than
one notch would
likely result in a rating downgrade for Malaysian Re. Evidence
of a
deterioration in Malaysian Re's financial fundamentals due to a
more challenging
operating environment associated with a weakening sovereign
rating, could also
lead Fitch to reassess the one-notch differential between the
reinsurer's rating
and the sovereign Local Currency IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
