(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based IOI Corporation Berhad's (IOI) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured rating on IOI Ventures (L) Berhad's USD500m notes due 2015, guaranteed by IOI, has also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. Fitch believes that IOI's proposal to hive off and list its property arm by Q214 is neutral to its credit profile. Its potentially lower leverage and positive free cash flows will offset a narrower business profile and potential reduction in scale (in terms of total assets). The Stable Outlook reflects IOI's strong market position and operating metrics in its integrated crude palm oil (CPO) plantation and processing (resource-based manufacturing) business and Fitch's expectation that IOI will generate positive free cash flows (FCF) from FY15 onwards and maintain its FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.75x once its property business is hived off KEY RATING DRIVERS Property business listing: The shares of its property business will be offered to its existing shareholders and underwritten by Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng. The inflow of MYR1.9bn cash to IOI and the MYR500m debt being retained by the newly listed property company will result in a decline in FFO-adjusted net leverage to less than 1.75x by end-FY14. This transaction is expected to be completed by Q214. Strong CPO business: IOI has seen off a declining trend in CPO prices since Q412 to maintain its CPO operating profit in excess of MYR450 per metric tonne (MT). Fitch expects IOI to maintain the current operating profit/MT, even if CPO prices were to stabilise at MYR2,500/MT, on account of its large scale of operations, a favourable plantation profile, strong operating efficiencies and its integrated operations. Moderate financial leverage: Despite the declining trend in CPO prices and lower development property sales due to lower off-take of units, IOI managed to keep financial leverage (funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage) at 1.92x as of 30 June 2012 (FY11: 1.24x), within Fitch's FY12 rating guideline of 2.5x. Low subordination risk: Debt issued by IOI is exposed to limited contractual subordination risk as its consolidated debt is predominantly unsecured. Furthermore, the holding company possesses majority stakes and management control of key operating subsidiaries, generates recurring cash flows from its plantation businesses, and the MYR1.26bn holding company's cash as of 30 June 2012 offers a coverage of 23% of holding company's and its guaranteed debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include -Major debt-funded investment or changes in capital management leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage being sustained at over 1.75x (lowered from the FY12 rating action guideline of 2.5x) and a significant worsening of its business risk profile -IOI's inability to generate positive FCF by FY15 Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium term due to exposure to cyclical risks and business concentration risk. Contact: Primary Analyst Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 67967216 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Shahim Zubair, CFA Associate Director +66 67967227 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.