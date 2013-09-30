(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based MNRB Retakaful Berhad's (MRT) Insurer Financial
Strength rating at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating incorporates continued operational support from the MNRB Group, given
the insurer's importance to the group's strategy of developing its retakaful
business in the region. The rating also reflects the insurer's sound capital
level commensurate with its business profile, and its prudent investment
strategy.
MRT, however, faces a competitive and evolving takaful operating environment as
it attempts to establish a stronger presence in the market and gradually expand
to a sustainable scale. The company also faces the challenge of controlling its
expenses effectively as it builds up its business portfolio.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that potential execution risks
associated with MRT's business plan are somewhat mitigated by MNRB Group's
commitment to support its operations. The agency also expects the company to
demonstrate progressive improvement in its financial results based on prudent
management of its portfolio expansion.
Currently, about 60% of MRT's business portfolio is made up of general retakaful
business and 40% family retakaful business, sourced largely within Malaysia. To
optimise operational efficiency, the company capitalises on the parent's
branding and draws on shared resources within the group to support its non-core
functions, including information technology, finance, human resources and
administration.
On a standalone basis, MRT suffered a setback in its financial performance for
the financial year ended 31 March 2013 (FY13) based on unaudited information.
This was due mainly to additional reserve provisioning calculated at a higher
confidence level of 75%, from 50% previously, as well as poor performance on
certain products. The insurer suffered a net aggregate loss of MYR12.9 m for
FY13, compared with a net aggregate profit of MYR5.4m for FY12. The combined
ratio for the general retakaful fund worsened to about 120% from below 110% for
FY12.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade of MRT's rating include an increase in its
strategic importance to MNRB Group. Any upgrade based on its standalone credit
profile is unlikely in the near to medium term, although it is possible in the
longer term if there are sustained significant improvement in its standalone
fundamentals. The latter are assessed in terms of market franchise, business
growth, capital levels relative to its business profile and operating
performance, for example, with the overall combined ratio falling below 110% for
a prolonged period (FY13: 120%).
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a weakening in its strategic
importance to MNRB Group, or a deterioration in MRT's standalone credit profile,
such as poor operating performance with net losses in the takaful funds for an
extended period, and weaker-than-expected business growth/franchise performance.
The rating could also come under pressure from deterioration in the credit
profile of Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad (IFS 'A'/Stable), the core operating
entity of MNRB Group, which could affect the group's ability to support MRT.