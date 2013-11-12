(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 12
Fitch has affirmed Malaysia-based Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (Tenaga) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed
Tenaga's foreign- and local-currency senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'.
Key Rating Drivers
Market position, State Support: Tenaga's ratings reflect its strong market
position as Malaysia's leading integrated electricity utility in generation,
transmission, distribution and supply. The ratings factor in a one-notch uplift
to the standalone rating of 'BBB' due to its strategic importance to the
Federation of Malaysia (A-/Negative), which effectively owns about 71% of
Tenaga.
Lack of Fuel-Cost Pass-Through Mechanism: The company's standalone rating of
'BBB' is constrained by a lack of an established fuel-cost pass-through
mechanism. The government did introduce a pass-through mechanism in 2011, but
this was only applied once for a scheduled increase in natural gas costs.
New Regulatory Framework: Proposed revisions to the regulatory framework could
allow a more favourable fuel-cost pass-through mechanism. The plan is for the
proposed incentive-based regulation to be piloted for a year from 2014 prior to
full implementation from 2015 over a three-year regulatory period. However, the
government has yet to reach agreement on key features of the mechanism. Fitch
expects further clarity from the government and the regulator, the Energy
Commission, over the next six months.
Fixed-Capacity Payments Reduce Financial Flexibility: Tenaga meets some of its
generation requirements through power purchase agreements with independent power
producers (IPPs), which include fixed-capacity payments. Fitch capitalises half
of Tenaga's fixed-capacity charges to IPPs to compute the leverage ratios. The
amount capitalised represents the average unutilised proportion of IPP capacity
on an annualised basis. However, we expect IPP costs (which include capacity
plus energy payments), which constitute around 45% of Tenaga's total operating
expenses, to decrease over time as Tenaga is currently re-negotiating terms on a
portion of these contracts.
Natural Gas Supply Shortfall: Tenaga continues to face a shortfall in natural
gas supplies despite a slight improvement in FY13, raising generation costs as
it substitutes more expensive fuels, such as LNG imports at market price, for
natural gas. It will continue to benefit from lower coal prices, however.
Fitch expects the company to maintain a financial profile consistent with its
current rating over the next few years, even if higher LNG prices are not passed
through, provided generation volume from LNG remains moderate.
Improved Leverage: Tenaga continued to receive compensation of MYR1.1bn in FY13
(year ended 31 August) (FY12: MYR1.6bn) for disruptions to its subsidised
natural gas supplies from PETRONAS (A/Negative). Tenaga had to use more
expensive oil and distillates (at around 4x the cost of natural gas) for its
power plants, resulting in a significant increase in generation costs. These
additional costs, which the company could not pass onto customers, were
partially covered by a compensation mechanism between Tenaga, PETRONAS and the
Federation of Malaysia, reducing the impact on credit ratios.
Stable Financial Profile: Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain
comfortably below the thresholds of 4.5x for FFO net leverage and 2.5x for FFO
fixed charge coverage in the forecast period FY14-17, which is appropriate for
the current ratings.
Rating Sensitivities:
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to
negative rating actions:
- FFO net leverage rises above 4. 5x (FY13: 2.7x) on a sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage is below 2.5x (FY13: 3.8x) on a sustained basis;
- Weakening of state support.
Positive: Until a transparent and effective fuel cost-price mechanism that would
reduce Tenaga's price risk is implemented on a permanent basis, positive action
is unlikely. Should this be implemented, we would also look for:
- FFO net leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis.
Separately, a strengthening of linkages with the state, including stronger
financial support, could be ratings positive.