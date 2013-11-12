(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch has affirmed Malaysia-based Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (Tenaga) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed Tenaga's foreign- and local-currency senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'.

Key Rating Drivers

Market position, State Support: Tenaga's ratings reflect its strong market position as Malaysia's leading integrated electricity utility in generation, transmission, distribution and supply. The ratings factor in a one-notch uplift to the standalone rating of 'BBB' due to its strategic importance to the Federation of Malaysia (A-/Negative), which effectively owns about 71% of Tenaga.

Lack of Fuel-Cost Pass-Through Mechanism: The company's standalone rating of 'BBB' is constrained by a lack of an established fuel-cost pass-through mechanism. The government did introduce a pass-through mechanism in 2011, but this was only applied once for a scheduled increase in natural gas costs.

New Regulatory Framework: Proposed revisions to the regulatory framework could allow a more favourable fuel-cost pass-through mechanism. The plan is for the proposed incentive-based regulation to be piloted for a year from 2014 prior to full implementation from 2015 over a three-year regulatory period. However, the government has yet to reach agreement on key features of the mechanism. Fitch expects further clarity from the government and the regulator, the Energy Commission, over the next six months.

Fixed-Capacity Payments Reduce Financial Flexibility: Tenaga meets some of its generation requirements through power purchase agreements with independent power producers (IPPs), which include fixed-capacity payments. Fitch capitalises half of Tenaga's fixed-capacity charges to IPPs to compute the leverage ratios. The amount capitalised represents the average unutilised proportion of IPP capacity on an annualised basis. However, we expect IPP costs (which include capacity plus energy payments), which constitute around 45% of Tenaga's total operating expenses, to decrease over time as Tenaga is currently re-negotiating terms on a portion of these contracts.

Natural Gas Supply Shortfall: Tenaga continues to face a shortfall in natural gas supplies despite a slight improvement in FY13, raising generation costs as it substitutes more expensive fuels, such as LNG imports at market price, for natural gas. It will continue to benefit from lower coal prices, however. Fitch expects the company to maintain a financial profile consistent with its current rating over the next few years, even if higher LNG prices are not passed through, provided generation volume from LNG remains moderate.

Improved Leverage: Tenaga continued to receive compensation of MYR1.1bn in FY13 (year ended 31 August) (FY12: MYR1.6bn) for disruptions to its subsidised natural gas supplies from PETRONAS (A/Negative). Tenaga had to use more expensive oil and distillates (at around 4x the cost of natural gas) for its power plants, resulting in a significant increase in generation costs. These additional costs, which the company could not pass onto customers, were partially covered by a compensation mechanism between Tenaga, PETRONAS and the Federation of Malaysia, reducing the impact on credit ratios.

Stable Financial Profile: Fitch expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain comfortably below the thresholds of 4.5x for FFO net leverage and 2.5x for FFO fixed charge coverage in the forecast period FY14-17, which is appropriate for the current ratings.

Rating Sensitivities:

Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions:

- FFO net leverage rises above 4. 5x (FY13: 2.7x) on a sustained basis;

- FFO fixed charge coverage is below 2.5x (FY13: 3.8x) on a sustained basis;

- Weakening of state support.

Positive: Until a transparent and effective fuel cost-price mechanism that would reduce Tenaga's price risk is implemented on a permanent basis, positive action is unlikely. Should this be implemented, we would also look for:

- FFO net leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis;

- FFO fixed charge coverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Separately, a strengthening of linkages with the state, including stronger financial support, could be ratings positive.