(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malta's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with a
Positive Outlook.
The issue ratings on Malta's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'A' and 'F1', respectively. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Malta's ratings reflect its high national income per head
compared with the 'A'
median, robust economic growth and a large net external creditor
position. The
ratings are constrained by ongoing structural bottlenecks as
captured by the
weak World Bank Ease of Doing Business indicator. The Positive
Outlook reflects
our view that the public debt/GDP ratio is on a downward
trajectory and that
economic growth will keep outperforming similarly-rated peers.
Economic growth remained strong in 2016 at 3.9% year-on-year
over the first
three quarters, boosted by robust private consumption. We
forecast the Maltese
economy will keep growing at a faster pace than the 'A' median
at an average
3.3% over 2017-2018, supported by strong employment growth,
rising disposable
income due to continuous wage appreciation and the launch of new
investment
projects in the health, education and transport sectors.
Strong export performance in the pharmaceutical, remote gaming,
financial
services and tourism sectors will help maintain a solid current
account surplus
over 2017-2018 despite higher import-intensive investments
related to the new EU
funding cycle. Malta's external position compares favourably
with 'A' rated
peers, with a net international investment position estimated at
47% of GDP at
end-2016.
Real GDP growth was revised up by 4.9pp in 2014 and 1.3pp in
2015, following
national accounts revisions published by the National
Statistical Office in
December 2016. This was mainly due to upward revisions to
non-residential
construction and machinery and to service exports, notably from
the gaming
industry. This led to a substantial improvement in the public
debt/GDP ratio and
to an upward revision of potential GDP growth to 5.4% in 2016,
reflecting higher
estimates of total factor productivity.
Malta's gross general government debt fell to an estimated 59%
of GDP at
end-2016 from 60.8% in 2015 due to high revenues from excise
duties, income tax
and the International Investor Programme (IIP). We expect it to
decrease to 56%
in 2018, on the back of an improved primary surplus and strong
nominal GDP
growth, still higher than the 'A' median of 52% of GDP.
We project the fiscal deficit to narrow in 2017 to 0.5% of GDP
from an estimated
0.7% in 2016. Robust economic growth and additional indirect tax
measures will
boost tax revenues and offset more moderate revenue from the
IIP, increased
expenditure related to the EU presidency and lower tax on
pensions. No further
capital transfer has been budgeted for Air Malta as the
government expects
private investors to take a stake in the company this year. We
believe the
deficit will remain stable in 2018 as higher absorption of EU
funds enables
lower public investment, while revenues from the IIP decrease.
Government-guaranteed liabilities remain amongst the highest in
the European
Union at 14.8% of GDP at the end of 3Q16, although they are set
to decrease to
11.9% of GDP at end-2017, when the temporary guarantee granted
to ElectroGas for
the construction of a new power station expires. Most guarantees
relate to
profitable companies, including the utility company Enemalta,
Freeport Group
Corporation and Malta Industrial Parks.
Malta's banking sector remains profitable, liquid and well
capitalised, albeit
highly concentrated, with core banks representing 219.5% of GDP
as of
end-September 2016. Asset quality has improved with
non-performing loans
decreasing to 5.6% of total loans at end-September 2016, and we
expect it to
improve further. A sharp correction in the housing market
constitutes the main
domestic risk to financial stability given the large exposure of
the banks to
the sector through mortgage lending and real estate collateral.
However, the
rise in house prices has moderated and the pace of mortgage
lending decreased to
6.2% as of end-September 2016 from 11% a year earlier.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Malta a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA-' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect contingent liability
risks.
- External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect that the euro's
reserve currency
status, for which the SRM provides 2 notches, would likely offer
Malta only
limited protection in case of a global or domestic financial
crisis.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-A longer track record of consolidating the public finances that
leads to a
lower government debt/GDP ratio.
-A significant decline in contingent liabilities or a low
likelihood that these
contingent liabilities materialise.
-Progress in addressing key weaknesses in the business
environment.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
-Significant slippage from fiscal targets leading to
deteriorating public debt
dynamics.
-Crystallisation of material contingent liabilities or a shock
to the banking
sector that requires fiscal support.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that in case of need, the Maltese government would
only be
predisposed towards supporting the core domestic banks that are
systemically
important, in particular Bank of Valletta (109% of GDP at-end
2016). For HSBC
Bank Malta (81% of GDP), Fitch believes that any necessary
support would come
from its parent company. In Fitch's view, the Maltese government
would be very
unlikely to support the international banks and would probably
not support
non-core banks either.
