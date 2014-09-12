(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malta's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A'.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Malta's senior unsecured foreign
and local currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'A'. The agency has also
affirmed Malta's
Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'F1' and the Country Ceiling
at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
GDP growth is outperforming the eurozone average. In 2013 the
economy grew by
2.9%, better than 2012 (1.1%) and higher than the eurozone
average (negative
0.4%), but still below the 'A' median of 3.4% over five years.
In 1H14 real GDP
grew by 3.5%, mainly driven by domestic demand, underpinned by
the reduction in
electricity tariffs and favourable labour market conditions.
Fitch expects above
potential growth averaging 2.5% in 2015-16, continuing above the
eurozone
average.
At 5.7% in July the unemployment rate was below both the 'A'
median and the
eurozone average, while the employment rate has risen,
underpinned by the
increasing female labour market participation rate. The decline
in unemployment
therefore took place against the backdrop of a strong increase
in the labour
force.
Public finances remain a sovereign rating weakness but they are
on an improving
trend. While public debt/GDP continues to exceed the 'A' median,
Fitch's public
debt sensitivity analysis has marginally improved. Fitch
forecasts that general
government gross debt (GGGD) peaked at 72% of GDP in 2013 (73%
in 2014-15
previously) and will decline marginally in the medium term,
reaching 70% of GDP
by 2020.
Malta brought its general government deficit (GGD) under control
during 2013.
Following significant fiscal slippage in 2012, GGD declined to
2.8% of GDP,
below Fitch's projection at the time of the latest rating review
(3% of GDP).
Deficit reduction in 2013 reflected strong increases in income
tax and indirect
tax receipts. Fitch expects a deficit of 2.5% of GDP in 2014 and
2015, closer to
the rating median (2.1%).
Stronger revenues contrast with rising expenditure, reflecting
significant
underlying pressures which Fitch has highlighted in previous
rating reviews.
Fiscal figures on a cash basis for January-July indicate
expenditure slippages,
particularly in the areas of healthcare, social security and
transport. Fitch
does not expect these developments to compromise deficit
reduction in 2014 as in
2H14 revenues should receive a boost from payments of excise and
duty taxes by
Enemalta, the public energy utility, to the government (around
0.6% of GDP).
However, continued slippages in public expenditure could pose a
risk to public
debt reduction should revenues underperform in the future. In
this respect, the
adoption of the Fiscal Responsibility Act could help anchor
fiscal policy and
particularly growth in public expenditure.
Enemalta poses the main risk to 2015 fiscal outturns. Fitch
notes the
authorities' decision to reduce energy tariffs for commercial
users from March
2015, while simultaneously cutting production costs at Enemalta.
However, the
latter is subject to execution risk. Importantly, it assumes
that the
interconnector with Sicily will be completed by end-2014.
Moreover the plan
could negatively impact Enemalta's profitability, should cost
savings fail to
materialise. This in turn would have an impact on the budget and
be rating
negative.
Contingent liabilities pose additional risks to
creditworthiness.
Government-guaranteed liabilities stood at 15% of GDP in 1Q14,
the majority of
them related to Enemalta. Furthermore, consolidated government
payment arrears
were around 9% of GDP in 2013, the second-highest level within
the eurozone,
albeit down from a peak of 10.2% in 2012.
Malta's sovereign credit profile benefits from a deep pool of
domestic savings.
Public debt is predominantly held by domestic investors and
financing capacity
is underpinned by a liquid banking sector.
Despite its size, at seven times GDP in 2013, the banking sector
is strong and
has proved resilient to the eurozone crisis. The core domestic
banks have a
loan/deposit ratio of only around 66% and have not been drawing
on any
significant amount of ECB liquidity facilities. Banks are
well-capitalised and
the government has not had to provide capital or liquidity. Loan
portfolios are
concentrated in mortgages, construction and real estate, where
NPLs have risen:
a sharp housing market correction combined with problems for
real estate
developers are the main domestic risks to financial stability
but Fitch
considers such a scenario unlikely.
Malta also has a robust net external creditor position relative
to rating peers
and positive international investment position. The banking
sector is the main
contributor, but the sovereign also enjoys modest net external
creditor status.
External finances data is affected by the presence of a large
international
banking sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- Significant slippage from fiscal targets leading to a
deteriorating public
debt dynamics.
- Crystallisation of material contingent liabilities from public
sector
companies (particularly Enemalta), a shock to the banking sector
or eurozone
bail-out packages.
The main factors that individually or collectively could trigger
positive rating
action are:
- An improved track record in consolidating the public finances
that leads to a
significantly lower public debt level.
- A significant decline in contingent liabilities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the deal between Enemalta and Shanghai
Electric Power Company
will be finalised before the end of this year. Shanghai Electric
Power Company
has agreed to acquire a 33% stake in Enemalta. This deal
reportedly has the
potential to enhance the utility's profitability over the medium
term and reduce
its debt. A successful restructuring of the company would likely
reduce risks
around the crystallisation of contingent liabilities. The
agreement should be
presented to the Maltese parliament before the end of September
2014.
Fitch assumes that implementation of ESA 2010 accounting changes
will result in
limited revisions in GGGD. Fitch will base its forecast on the
new methodology
once it is introduced across all countries in the EU.
Fitch assumes that in case of need, the government of Malta
would only be
predisposed towards supporting core domestic banks (210% of GDP
in 2013), which
are systemically important, in particular Bank of Valletta (106%
of GDP). For
HSBC Bank Malta (74% of GDP), Fitch believes that any necessary
support would
come from its parent company. In Fitch's view, the Maltese
government would be
very unlikely to support the international banks (413% of GDP)
and would
probably not support non-core banks (74% of GDP) either.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term. It
also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
