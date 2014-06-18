(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Man Strategic
Holdings Ltd's
(Man) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
The affirmation reflects Man's sound franchise in alternative
investment fund
management, strong liquidity, low leverage and moderate credit,
liquidity and
market risks from its balance sheet. The affirmation also
considers Man's
variable but improving earnings and profitability and signs of
stabilisation in
its funds under management (FUM).
As of 31 March 2014, Man did not have any debt, having repaid
its outstanding
debt in 2013. Fitch believes that management actions to reduce
costs and repay
outstanding debt support Man's ratings, particularly as this has
helped to
address pressure on the blended margin caused by reduced
structured FUM which
carry higher margins. Management fee margins are strong relative
to long-only
managers and EBITDA margins are expected to remain healthy in
the absence of
material market value declines or outflows. Fitch notes the
improvement in
performance fees during 2013, although these fees are volatile
by nature.
Fitch notes Man's recent small acquisition of Pine Grove with
AUM of USD1bn,
which is less than 2% of AUM, as well as the possibility of a
larger but still
not transformational acquisition of Numeric Holdings, which has
AUM of USD14bn
or around 25% of Man's AUM. However, Fitch does not view these
as rating
sensitive because the potential acquisition would not result in
a structural
change to Man's business profile. FUM saw positive inflows
during 2H13 and Fitch
believes that positive net flows continued in 1Q14. FUM had been
on a declining
trend for some time and overall 2013 saw absolute AUM decline by
USD2.9bn due to
outflows in 1H13. Increasing FUM and fund performance remains an
important
challenge for management.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
A sustained stabilisation or improvement in FUM and underlying
earnings combined
with maintaining low leverage, strong liquidity and low balance
sheet
investments could lead to positive ratings momentum in the long
term. Continued
improvements in profitability metrics and could also contribute
to positive
rating pressure.
Downward pressure could arise from a material reduction in
profitability and/or
net cash. A material increase in gross leverage as a result, for
example, of an
acquisition, would also be a negative rating driver. However,
this is not
Fitch's expectation as potential acquisitions are expected to be
funded with
surplus capital as previously indicated by management. While
negative flows and
earnings pressure remain rating constraints, the risk of these
resulting in a
rating downgrade was reduced by Man repurchasing its debt in
2013. Sustained
outflows are likely to constrain ratings and a material
deterioration in
outflows could introduce downwards pressure on the rating.
