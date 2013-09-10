(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Manulife Financial
Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating
subsidiaries'
ratings, including The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
(MLI) and John
Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). See the full
list of ratings at
the end of this release.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB' rating to MFC's
CAD200 million
non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1, series 13 preferred shares.
Proceeds from the
issuance were used for general corporate purposes, including the
refinancing of
outstanding debt.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative for all ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the ratings includes MFC's strong capital
position,
below-average exposure to credit-related risk, good liquidity
and strong
business profile with significant geographic and product
diversity. Additional
positive considerations include MFC's reduced risk profile
driven by better
hedging of volatility of earnings and capital related to
interest rate and
equity market risks. Fitch favorably views improved
profitability on core
operations in 2012 and thus far in 2013 and notes that MFC's
adjusted earnings
have met the lower end of expectations.
The Negative Outlook is driven by Fitch's continued concerns
about low
profitability and earnings and their effect on organic capital
generation and
fixed charge coverage. In evaluating the company's earnings
performance Fitch
looks at both core earnings and reported earnings. MFC's
reported profitability
has regularly been affected by significant, unfavorable updates
to actuarial
methods and assumptions over the past several years. These
charges are related
to updates to actuarial standards, charges related to the impact
of the current
macro-economic climate and other changes to actuarial methods
and assumptions,
including product-related experience and policyholder behavior.
Despite an
improvement in core earnings, Fitch views the reported earnings
volatility over
time as not consistent with MFC's current rating level.
Key challenges to profitability improvements could be driven by
sustained low
interest rates, financial market volatility, and a faltering of
the weak
economic recovery. Fitch expects these factors to constrain
MFC's earnings
growth over the near term, and in a severe, albeit unexpected,
economic
scenario, they could significantly affect the company's earnings
and capital.
Fitch considers MFC's debt service capacity as below average for
the current
rating as fixed-charge coverage on reported earnings was 1.9x
through the first
six months of 2013. Fixed charge coverage on a core earnings
basis was 6.1x on a
rolling 12-month basis through June 30, 2013. Fitch expects core
earnings-based,
fixed-charge coverage to continue to exceed 5.5x in 2013. MFC's
liquidity is
considered strong with a high-quality, liquid fixed-income
portfolio. Fitch
believes that under Canadian regulations, MFC has greater
flexibility to
upstream common stock dividends from operating subsidiaries to
the regulated
holding company without regulatory approval than most U.S.
peers.
MFC's reported profitability declined through the first six
months of 2013 and
remains below Fitch's expectations for the rating. Return on
common
shareholder's equity declined to 6.5% as MFC's reported net
income to common
shareholders decreased to CAD735 million for the first half of
2013 versus
CAD892 million for the same period in 2012. Results in both
periods reflect the
direct effect of capital markets, which Fitch adjusts for in its
analysis. Core
earnings for 2013 have increased by 9% to CAD1.2 billion. Key
drivers of the
lower reported profitability in 2013 were increases in charges
for changes in
actuarial reserves related to product assumptions and lower
investment-related
gains partially offset by reduced direct impacts of equity
markets and interest
rates. MFC posted its third consecutive quarter of record wealth
sales, which
was driven by a significant growth in its mutual fund business.
Fitch believes MFC is well-capitalized on a risk-adjusted basis,
with a minimum
continuing capital and surplus requirement (MCCSR) ratio for
MFC's leading
operating company, MLI, at 222% at June 30, 2013, up from 211%
at year-end 2012.
Fitch notes that MFC has made significant progress in reducing
capital
volatility with regard to equity markets and interest rate
fluctuations. MFC's
financial leverage was 23% at June 30, 2013. Total debt and
preferred stock to
capital of 32% is at the high end of expectations and is
expected to remain
elevated in 2013. Financial leverage ratios are expected to
decline modestly in
the intermediate term driven by improved organic capital
generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Decline in core earnings;
--Elevated charges for actuarial methods and assumptions or
experience losses;
--Fixed-charge coverage below 5.5x;
--Financial leverage increases to above 30% from current levels;
--Operating company MCCSR ratio below 190%.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to a revision of
the Outlook to
Stable include:
--Maintain profitability and related fixed-charge coverage
consistent with 2012;
--Maintain current earnings volatility levels;
--Sustain current capital and earnings sensitivity to equity
markets.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--CAD200 million 3.80% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 13
stock at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--CAD1 billion medium term notes 4.896% due 2014 at 'A-';
--CAD550 million medium term notes 5.161% due 2015 at 'A-';
--USD600 million senior notes 3.40% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD900 million medium term notes 4.079% due 2015 at 'A-';
--CAD400 million medium term notes 5.505% due 2018 at 'A-';
--CAD600 million medium term notes 7.768% due 2019 at 'A-';
--USD500 million senior notes 4.90% due 2020 at 'A-';
--CAD350 million 4.10% class A, series 1, non-cumulative
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD350 million 4.65% class A, series 2, non-cumulative
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD300 million 4.50% class A, series 3, non-cumulative
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD450 million 6.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class A, series 4
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD350 million 5.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 1
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.20% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 3
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 5
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.60% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 7
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD250 million 4.40% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred
class 1, series 9
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD200 million 4.0% non-cumulative rate reset, preferred class
1, series 11
stock at 'BBB'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--CAD1 billion 7.405% MaCS II series 1 at 'A-'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--CAD550 million 4.448% fixed/floating senior debentures due
2026 (Manulife
Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD650 million 5.059% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2041
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'BBB+'.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--CAD550 million 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2021 (Manulife
Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-';
--CAD500 million 4.165% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2022 at 'A-';
--CAD200 million 2.819% fixed/floating subordinated debentures
due 2023
(Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor) at 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--USD450 million surplus notes 7.375% due 2024 at 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Global Funding II
--Global MTN program at 'AA-'
