(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife
Financial
Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating
subsidiaries'
ratings, including The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
(MLI) and John
Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MFC's ratings reflect very strong capitalization, continued
improvement in core
operating earnings and solid business profile with significant
geographic and
product diversification. Offsetting these positive factors are
MFC's modest
fixed charge coverage, which Fitch views as low for the rating
category,
above-average asset risk and net earnings sensitivity to
market-related impacts.
Fitch believes MFC is well-capitalized on a risk-adjusted basis,
with a minimum
continuing capital and surplus requirement (MCCSR) ratio for
MFC's leading
operating company (MLI) at 230% at Dec. 31, 2016.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
issued the final Life
Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) guideline for Canadian
life insurers
with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2018. The LICAT will replace
the MCCSR
framework and Fitch expects MFC to remain in a strong capital
position under the
new framework.
MFC's financial leverage increased to 24% at Dec. 31, 2016 on a
pro forma basis
following the issue of USD750 million of subordinated debt in
February 2017.
With consideration for potential debt redemptions in second- and
third-quarter
2017, MFC's financial leverage is expected to drop to
approximately 23%.
In 2016, MFC reported net income attributed to shareholders of
CAD2.9 billion, a
34% increase over the prior year. The increase primarily
reflected growth in
core earnings and an improvement in investment-related
experience, partially
offset by an increase in charges related to the direct impact of
markets.
Higher core earnings was largely driven by strong new business
and in-force
growth in Asia, investment gains of CAD197 million (compared
with nil in 2015)
and a CAD142 million release of tax and related provisions as a
result of the
closure of multiple tax years in the U.S., partially offset by
higher macro
hedging costs.
Non-core charges totaled CAD1.1 billion in 2016, which was
primarily related to
market-related impacts and unfavorable updates to actuarial
methods and
assumptions. This compares with non-core charges of CAD1.2
billion in 2015,
which primarily reflected fair value losses related to oil and
gas investments
along with charges related to actuarial methods and assumptions.
Core earnings-based ROE remained flat at 10% in 2016, which is
below
expectations for the current rating category. MFC remains
committed to increase
core ROE to 13% or higher over the medium term, driven primarily
by organic
growth of less capital intensive/higher ROE businesses,
particularly Asia and
WAM businesses, contributions from recent acquisitions and
strategic
partnerships in Asia along with greater investment-related
experience. Key
challenges to profitability improvements include sustained low
interest rates,
currency movements, potential financial market volatility and an
uncertain
global economy.
MFC continued its de-risking initiative in 2016 by announcing
that it was
discontinuing new sales of stand-alone individual LTC in the
U.S. The company
wrote off a LTC distribution-related intangible asset of CAD97
million.
Fitch views MFC's 8.1x fixed charge coverage ratio as below the
median guideline
for the current rating category. Improved core earnings were
offset by higher
interest expense and preferred dividends on recent debt and
preferred share
issuances in 2016. Favorably, under Canadian regulations, MFC
has greater
flexibility to upstream common stock dividends from operating
subsidiaries to
the regulated holding company without regulatory approval than
most U.S. peers.
MFC has a higher allocation to alternative asset classes
relative to its peers,
which causes greater variability in investment results. MFC's
2016 risky assets
ratio, defined as below investment-grade bonds net impairments,
equities and
MFC's alternative long duration assets (ALDA) portfolio divided
by total equity,
of 139% is above the median guideline for the current rating
category. Excluding
the ALDA portfolio, which was the basis for Fitch's previous
calculation, MFC's
risky asset ratio is 60%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for MFC that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--Fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis below 6x;
--An increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase
in total leverage
to over 35%;
--Risky asset ratio above 140%;
--A sustained drop in MFC's risk-adjusted capital position
evidenced by an MCCSR
ratio below 200% and a less favorable view of capital under the
LICAT framework;
--Large acquisitions that are outside the company's historical
risk preference
or that have a material impact on the company's leverage and
capitalization.
Key ratings triggers for MFC that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Improvement in return on equity (ROE) based on core earnings
to 12% or higher;
--Stability in reported net income;
--An increase in fixed-charge coverage on a core earnings basis
to over 10x;
--Maintaining current capital and earnings sensitivity to
interest rates and
equity markets;
--Maintenance of financial leverage at or below 20%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Manulife Financial Corporation
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Medium term notes at 'A-';
--Senior notes at 'A-';
--Subordinated notes at 'BBB+';
--Non-cumulative preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--Subordinated notes at 'A'.
The Manufacturers Investment Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Manulife Finance, L.P.
--Subordinated notes (Manulife Financial Corp. guarantor) at
'BBB+'.
Manulife Financial Capital Trust II
--MaCS II at 'A-'.
John Hancock Life Insurance Co (U.S.A.)
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR 'A+';
--Surplus notes at 'A'.
The John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA-'.
John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jamie Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 18, 2016
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 18, 2016
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020769
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
