(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre SA's
(Mapfre) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its core operating
subsidiaries' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the
ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Mapfre's strong underwriting
performance in H113 and
its decreasing Fitch-calculated financial debt leverage of 24%
at end-2012,
unchanged in H113, following the repayment of Mapfre's bank
facilities in 2012.
The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to
distribution in
Spain and Latin America.
Offsetting factors include Mapfre's exposure to the Spanish
sovereign rating
('BBB'/Negative), although partly matched by Spanish technical
liabilities, and
the quality of its capital, which is negatively affected by the
amount of
goodwill and commercial real estate on its balance sheet.
Mapfre's credit fundamentals are underpinned by its solid
capital adequacy (261%
at end-2012) and consolidated shareholders' funds (EUR7.9bn at
end-H113); and
strong underwriting performance with a reported combined ratio
of 95.1% in H113
(H112: 95.6%).
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Mapfre will
continue to
maintain a strong underwriting performance in the next 12-18
months and an
adequate life new business margin (2012: 5.3%).
Despite Mapfre's strong credit fundamentals, Fitch views
Mapfre's ratings as
being constrained by Spain's Long-term IDR of 'BBB' and the
operating entities'
IFS rating of 'BBB' is only one notch above Mapfre SA's
Long-term IDR (in the
absence of a sovereign constraint, it would be two notches
according to standard
notching).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may cause Fitch to consider a downgrade
of Mapfre's
ratings include:
--A downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating (currently
'BBB'/Negative),
although Mapfre's IFS rating is not directly linked to it
--Exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt
resulting in
underwriting or investment losses beyond Fitch's current
expectations
Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Mapfre's ratings include:
--Mapfre maintaining strong credit fundamentals with regulatory
solvency
consistently above 200% (end-2012: 261%) and financial leverage
below 30%
(end-2012: 24%)
--The eurozone debt crisis stabilising and Spain's rating being
upgraded
--Mapfre achieving further geographical diversification in
countries with higher
credit profiles than Spain. This could result in a reduction in
Mapfre's
exposure to Spanish debt as a proportion of group investments to
below 20%
(currently estimated at 42%)
The rating actions are as follows:
Mapfre Familiar
Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos
Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros
Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A
IFS affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Mapfre SA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 affirmed at 'BB+'
EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017
affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 11
January 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
