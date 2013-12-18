UPDATE 2-British challenger bank Shawbrook rejects $1 bln buyout offer
* Shares down 2.3 pct (Adds details, background, share movement)
Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed MARC Finance Ltd.'s Series M557 repackaged notes as below. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. The notes are backed by single-name collateral securities with a currency swap.
JPY3bn* Series M557 repackaged notes due 2017 affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative *as of 17 December 2013
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities - the collateral issuer (A+/Negative) and the swap counterparty, the London branch of BNP Paribas (A+/Stable).
The notes have been affirmed as there have been no changes to the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (LT IDR) of the two entities since the previous rating action in February 2013.
The Outlook is Negative, mainly reflecting the same status on the collateral issuer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in the LT IDRs of the two risk-presenting entities.
