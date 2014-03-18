MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed MARC Finance Ltd.'s Series M584 repackaged notes as below. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes are backed by single-name collateral securities with a currency swap.JPY5bn* Series M584 repackaged notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable *as of 17 March 2014
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in this transaction. The referenced risks are related to the collateral, subordinated bond (rated 'A-') issued by a financial institution and the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas (A+/Stable), London branch.
The notes have been affirmed as there have been no changes to the ratings of the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of the swap counterparty or the ratings of the collateral securities since the transaction closed in May 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in the ratings of two risk-presenting entities. In particular, Fitch's Two-Risk Credit-Linked Note Matrix in the criteria suggests that a downgrade of the ratings of the collateral securities would result in a similar downgrade of the notes, absent any change to the rating of the swap counterparty.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.