CHICAGO/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the 'A' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Markel Corporation's (NYSE:
MKL) principal
property and casualty insurance (P/C) subsidiaries. Fitch has
also affirmed the
following ratings for MKL:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full ratings list is provided at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MKL's rating strengths include pricing and underwriting
discipline through
market cycles and expertise in a number of specialty
property/casualty insurance
products and niche markets. Fitch views the recent acquisition
of Alterra
Capital Holdings Limited (closed on May 1, 2013) as improving
the business
platform of the combined organization, with a complementary and
disciplined
approach to risk management. Alterra brings additional scale to
the U.S.
platform, and large account global insurance and reinsurance
business, which are
new to MKL.
Fitch expects potential execution risk in integrating the two
organizations to
be manageable. MKL reported a combined ratio of 97.3% for the
first nine months
of 2013, and this included $70 million, or 3.1 points in
transaction costs and
other acquisition-related costs. Over time, Fitch expects the
company to achieve
higher margins as expense synergies, and MKL's specialty market
expertise are
incorporated into the larger business platform.
Fitch believes that MKL's conservative reserving practices
contribute to balance
sheet strength and quality of earnings. MKL has posted
cumulative reserve
redundancies (exceeding actuarially calculated point estimates)
in each of the
last nine years. Favorable prior year development continues to
exceed industry
trends, and trimmed 18.6 points and 12.4 points from the
combined ratio for 2012
and through nine months of 2013, respectively. No prior year
development
(favorable or adverse) was recorded for the Alterra segment and
MKL's reserving
practices are expected to be implemented over time.
Operating company capital adequacy is consistent with the rating
category. The
score for U.S. subsidiaries (excluding Alterra) on Fitch's Prism
capital model
was 'strong' at year-end 2012. GAAP operating leverage of 0.50x
at Sept. 30,
2013 was supported by very strong holding company cash and
invested assets of
$1.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2013.
MKL's financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 24.8% at Sept. 30,
2013. Debt-servicing
capabilities remain ample due to solid operating company maximum
dividend
capacity and holding company cash position. Share repurchase
activity has been
modest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of MKL's
ratings include
sustained improvement in operating performance as evidenced by
return on equity
(ROE) of 10% or greater, or a decrease in the target for maximum
FLR to below
25%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of MKL's
ratings include
material underperformance of newly acquired Alterra businesses,
a material
deterioration in underwriting, a sustained decline in operating
company
capitalization of 20% or greater, or an increase in the target
for maximum FLR
to above 30%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Markel Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB';
--5.35% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB';
--4.9% senior notes due July 1, 2022 at 'BBB'.
--3.625% senior notes due March 30, 2023 at 'BBB';
--7.35% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB'.
--5% senior notes due March 30, 2043 at 'BBB'.
Alterra Capital Holdings Limited
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
Alterra Finance LLC
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--6.25% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2020 at 'BBB'.
Alterra USA Holdings Limited
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--7.2% notes due April 14, 2017 at 'BBB'.
Alterra America Insurance Company
Alterra Excess & Surplus Insurance Company
Alterra Reinsurance USA Inc.
Associated International Insurance Co.
Deerfield Insurance Company
Essentia Insurance Company
Essex Insurance Company
Evanston Insurance Company
Markel American Insurance Company
Markel Bermuda Limited
Markel Europe plc
Markel Insurance Company
Markel International Insurance Company Limited
--IFS at 'A'.
