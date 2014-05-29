(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'BBB+' to Marsh
& McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (MMC) new issue of $600 million of
3.50% senior
notes due 2024. Fitch has also affirmed MMC's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation for a continuation
of MMC's trend
of improved operating performance and stronger credit metrics
that has persisted
for several years. MMC's consolidated EBIT operating margin,
debt-to-EBITDA
ratio, and EBITDA-to interest coverage ratios have each been
consistently strong
relative to the current rating category and are projected to
remain so following
the incremental debt issue.
In 2013, MMC's debt-to-EBITDA ratio and EBITDA-to interest
coverage ratios both
improved year over year and are strong for the current rating
category at
approximately 1.2x and 15x, respectively. Fitch estimates that
pro forma for the
new debt issue, MMCs 2013 debt-to-EBITDA and EBITDA-to interest
coverage ratios
would have been 1.4x and 13x respectively.
MMC appears positioned to sustain its recent performance levels
in the near to
medium term due to a largely stable commercial pricing
environment and gradually
improving macroeconomic environment.
In the first quarter of 2014, MMC's consolidated EBIT operating
margin improved
to 21.2% versus 20.2% in the first quarter of 2013. The
company's Risk &
Insurance Services (RIS) and Consulting segments both reported
organic revenue
growth and margin expansion during the period.
Given MMC's prospects for solid earnings growth in 2014, Fitch
therefore expects
these key credit metrics to remain strong for MMC's current
rating category.
MMC's rating rationale includes the company's competitive
position as one of the
world's largest diversified services firms, with major
operations in insurance
brokerage and consulting.
The ratings also reflect MMC's strong financial flexibility. MMC
reported
approximately $1.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its
balance sheet as
of March 31, 2014, and also maintains a $1.2 billion
multicurrency unsecured
revolving credit facility that expires in March 2019. There were
no borrowings
under this facility as of March 31, 2014.
Partially offsetting these favorable factors is the fact that,
similar to other
insurance brokers that Fitch rates, MMC faces contingent risks,
including
reputational risk and as an occasional target of litigation and
regulatory
actions that can have a significant financial impact.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Longer-term rating triggers that could result in a rating
upgrade include
sustained consolidated EBIT operating margins of 15% or better,
accompanied by
debt-to-EBITDA ratios consistently under 1.3 and
EBITDA-to-interest ratios
consistently in excess of 12.0x.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade if
observed over a
sustained period of time include MMC's debt-to-EBITDA multiple
exceeding 2.0x or
the company's EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio deteriorating to
levels below
8.0x. Additionally, Fitch could downgrade MMC's ratings if the
company incurred
additional, material charges arising from litigation or
regulatory rulings.
Fitch assigns the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--$600 million 3.50% senior debt due 2024 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--$320 million 5.375% senior debt due 2014 at 'BBB+';
--$230 million 5.75% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 2.30% senior debt due 2017 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 2.55% senior debt due 2018 'BBB+';
--$400 million 9.25% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 4.80% senior notes due 2021 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.05% senior debt due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.875% senior debt due 2033 at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID
NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
